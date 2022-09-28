Pro Kabaddi: Top Unsold players at the PKL Season 9 Auction

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction had some surprises in the bag for fans and players alike.

While names like Pawan Sehrawat, Vikas Kandola and Fazel Atrachali were expected to fetch big prices, players like Guman Singh and Manjeet Dahiya were surprised by the bidding wars for them.



Few surprises came when big names were not picked or picked at their base price.



Here are the top unsold players at PKL 9 auction

Sandeep Narwal

The biggest surprise was Sandeep Narwalo going unsold. Popularly known as the 'Beast from the east for his exploits with Patna Pirates, Sandeep won the championship with Dabang Delhi last season. He was an important part of the team with both raiding and defending skills.



One of the best all-rounders of PKL, Sandeep Narwal is third in the all-time tackle points leaderboard of PKL history with 348 tackle points behind Manjit Chillar and Fazel Atrachali.



It was a shocker that no team picked him given his experience.



Prashanth Kumar Rai

The captain of PKL 8 runner-up Patna Pirates Prashanth Kumar Rai was overlooked in PKL 9 auction. The only reason which comes up might be his loss of pace while raiding.



One of the most experienced players of PKL, the man from Karnataka is known for his tactical mindset and brilliant leadership. With more than 500 points under his kitty, Prashant would have been a great addition to any team's think tank.



Hadi Oshtorak

One of the first foreigners to play in PKL, Hadi Oshtorak has played for multiple teams across seasons and won a title with Patna Pirates.



An all-rounder by trade, Hadi is a utility player. In 93 matches, Oshtorak has scored 127 tackle points. The Iranian star has also earned 25 raid points.



If picked, Hadi Oshtorak would have been a decent addition to the teams like UP Yoddhas or Bengaluru Bulls which are lacking an experienced all-rounder.



Rishank Devadiga

Last season, Rishank Devadiga played for the Bengal Warriors, but the great raider did not have enough opportunities to show off his skills.

With his dependable performances for U Mumba in the early PKL seasons, Devadiga gained notoriety. With U Mumba, he won the second season of the PKL.



Rishank was successful with the UP Yoddhas after leaving U Mumba.

Sadly, once touted to be the heir of Anup Kumar's legacy, Rishank was hampered by his persistent knee problems and none of the teams were interested in buying him at the PKL 9 auction.