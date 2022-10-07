Pro Kabaddi 2022: Top Raiders to look out for in PKL Season 9

With Pro Kabaddi League season 9 starting today, the fans will be watching out for their favourite superstars and how they perform. Raiders are known for monster raids, crazy moves and some brilliant escape techniques.

Here we look at the top raiders from PKL Season 9 to look out for:



Pawan Sehrawat (Tamil Thalaivas)



One of the biggest raiders playing Pro Kabaddi League and one of the best in history, Pawan Sehrawat will be donning the new jersey of Tamil Thalaivas. With 986 raid points in six seasons, Pawan has topped the chart of raiders three times in a row. He scored 304 raid points in season 8 of Pro Kabaddi.

Champion with Bengaluru Bulls in Season 6 of PKL, Pawan comes with a huge reputation for monster raids and his hi-flying escape moves. Tamil Thalaivas will bank heavily on the superstar to guide them to their first-ever PKL title.

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddhas)

Pardeep Narwal was bought back by U.P. Yoddhas using the FBM card in the auction. The record breaker and raider with the most points in PKL history, Pardeep Narwal scored 188 raid points last season despite having a bad season.

Pardeep Narwal has scored 1348 raid points in 131 games and is a three-time champion with Patna Pirates. U.P Yoddhas will hope he carries them to the title this season. If Pardeep rediscovers his form, the UP Yoddhas will be an unstoppable unit.

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

The charismatic leader of Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh had a different journey in PKL. One of the top raiders in season 1 of PKL, Maninder next three seasons with injury. Making a roaring comeback with 192 points in the fifth season, Maninder has been the mainstay and led Bengal Warriors to a title in season 7 of PKL.

With a new look side, Maninder will have the onus to lead Bengal Warriors again after a disappointing season.

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

The young raider will be leading the raiding responsibilities for the season 1 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. Arjun has been with the franchise for more than three seasons and was groomed under the leadership of Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Arjun Deshwal had his first big season last year scoring 267 raid points and finishing just behind Pawan Sehrawat in the raiding leaderboard. He will look to continue his great form this season.

Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi)

Naveen Kumar or popularly known as 'The Naveen Express' has grown rapidly in the kabaddi circles. Starting his journey with Dabang Delhi, Naveen has raked up points rapidly and is on the course to becoming one of the best raiders to play the game.

Naveen scored 301 raid points in season 7 but his team missed out on glory by a whisker losing to Bengal Warriors in the final. Last year, Naveen had a stop-start season but he scored 207 points and Dabang Delhi finally won the title.

With Vijay Malik, Naveen will spearhead Dabang Delhi's title defence this season.