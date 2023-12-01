PKL: Top five players with most points in season 9

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is set to return to caravan format of going to all the 12 franchise cities.

The league stage matches are scheduled to take place from 2nd December 2023 to 21st February 2024, while the playoff schedule will be announced later.



As we gear up for the upcoming season, let's take a moment to reflect on the top five players who scored the most points in the PKL Season 9, making a substantial impact by accumulating and scoring the highest points.

1. Arjun Deshwal ( 296 points )



Arjun Deshwal emerged as the standout raider of the campaign, rightfully earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in Season 9.

His remarkable performance included amassing 296 raid points and achieving 17 Super 10s, the highest in the season, across 24 matches. Deshwal played a pivotal role in Jaipur Pink Panthers' triumphant Season 9.



Notably, he executed seven Super Raids, showcasing his ability to single-handedly turn the tide in favor of the Panthers, contributing significantly to their journey into the final in this edition of the league.

Arjun Deshwal has etched his name among the top performers in the history of PKL, and there are high hopes for him to replicate his heroic feats in the upcoming season.



2. Bharat Hooda ( 282 points )



Bharat Naresh Hooda, a standout player for the Bengaluru Bulls in the 9th edition of PKL, played a pivotal role in propelling the team to the semi-finals.

At just 23 years old, his relentless efforts in raiding were nothing short of remarkable, concluding the season with an impressive 222 successful raids and a total of 279 points. The other 3 points coming from the defensive end.

In absence of Pawan Sehrawat who was signed by Tamil Thalaivas in auction, Bharat emerged as the leader of the raiding unit.

His outstanding performance and consistent contributions highlight his potential to shape the future of kabaddi.



3. Naveen Kumar ( 258 points )



Naveen Kumar made a significant impact on the Pro Kabaddi League since his debut in Season 6 with Dabang Delhi in 2018.

In his inaugural season, he showcased his prowess as the team's leading scorer, accumulating an impressive total of 177 points and guiding them to the playoffs.

Naveen won the PKL title in the eighth season with Dabang Delhi contributing in chunk and winning the most valuable player award.

He scored 258 points in the ninth season but the team fell short of repeating the feat from eighth season.

4. Narendar Kandola ( 249 points )



Playing in his debut season, Narender Kandola was the biggest story of the season.

The youngster from Haryana stepped up for Tamil Thalaivas after Pawan Sehrawat got injured in the first match and was the driving force behind their first-ever playoff appearance.

As the main weapon in coach Ashan Kumar's plans last season, he averaged over 10 points per game. Teaming up with Ajinkya Pawar, Narendar spearheaded the Thalaivas' attack, contributing to 11 wins out of 24 games.



The 22-year-old raider impressively scored 249 points in 23 matches, accounting for almost half of the Thalaivas' raid points( 49.89% ).

5. Maninder Singh ( 240 points )



Maninder Singh's raiding prowess is unparalleled, making him a classic multi-point specialist. His ability to secure a minimum of one point with each raid is evident in his impressive stat of having the highest average raid points per game in PKL, standing at 9.95. This consistency translates to a guaranteed Super 10 every time he steps onto the mat.



With the second-most raid points (1114), Super 10s (55), and Super Raids (37) in PKL history, Maninder's impact on the game is undeniable.

In Season 9, he played a crucial role as part of the Bengal Warriors team, contributing to their success. Notably, Maninder also led the team to a title victory in the 2019 season.

Originally from Punjab, Maninder made his Pro Kabaddi League debut with Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2014, accumulating 130 raid points as they clinched the inaugural season title. As the captain of Bengal Warriors, one of the most successful franchises in PKL history, Maninder will hope to lead the team to a strong comeback in the upcoming season.