PKL 2024 Auction: Top 5 Players Set to Spark Bidding Frenzies

﻿As the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction approaches, the spotlight is on some of the most dynamic and influential players expected to make a buzz. Star Players like Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal are set to enter the auction after being released by their respective teams.

There are now 212 slots left to be filled in the upcoming auction, and a total of 88 players have already been retained by the 12 PKL teams across three categories.

For detailed information on each category, please refer to our latest article.

For the 2024-25 season, teams will have a fresh chance to overhaul their rosters, with a host of star players set to shine at the auction on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Here's a look at five standout kabaddi players who are expected to ignite intense bidding frenzies:



1. Pawan Sehrawat

Photo Credit: X/PKL

All eyes will be on Indian kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat at the auction, as he is no longer retained by the Telugu Titans. Last year, Pawan, a prominent raider known as the ‘Hi-Flyer,’ set a new record as the highest-paid player in Pro Kabaddi League history.

The Telugu Titans acquired him for an impressive ₹2.61 crore in the Season 10 auction, surpassing his previous record of ₹2.26 crore set by the Tamil Thalaivas in the Season 9 auction.

Having led the Indian team to victories at the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Hangzhou Asian Games, all teams will be keen to secure Pawan for their squad.



2. Pardeep Narwal

Photo Credit: X/PKL

Known as the 'Dubki King' (a reference to his signature technique for evading defenders) Pardeep Narwal, the most prolific raider in PKL history, will be available in the auction pool for PKL 2024 after being released by UP Yoddhas.

Narwal played a pivotal role in Patna Pirates’ three consecutive title wins, making them the most successful team in PKL history. He also holds the record for the most raid points across all seasons, with 1,699 raid points.

Although Narwal had the highest bid at ₹1.65 crore in 2021 and had a strong stint with the Yoddhas in 2021 and 2022, helping them reach the semifinals, the 2023 season was less successful, with the team finishing 11th.



3. Fazel Atrachali

Photo Credit: X/Fazel

With a record 486 tackle points in PKL history, Fazel Atrachali, known as 'Sultan,' has been released by Gujarat Giants ahead of the upcoming auction.

The captain of the Iranian national team, Atrachali is renowned as the most successful defender in PKL history and celebrated for his exceptional leadership, making him one of the most successful captains in the league's history.

Additionally, he is one of the few defenders to have won the Defender of the Tournament award twice. This impressive reputation makes him one of the most coveted players in the Pro Kabaddi 2024 auction.



4. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Photo Credit: Sportstar

Despite setting the record as the most expensive overseas player in Pro Kabaddi League history, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh has been released by the defending champions Puneri Paltan ahead of the auction.

The Iranian defender, who was acquired for a record ₹2.35 crore, also excelled on the field last season, leading with 99 tackle points and achieving the highest number of successful tackles, totaling 97.

His exceptional performance played a key role in Puneri Paltan’s first Pro Kabaddi League title. Teams are expected to target Chiyaneh for their defensive roster in the upcoming auction, given his impressive track record.



5. Maninder Singh

Photo Credit: X/ Bengal Warriors

Known for his exceptional raiding skills, Maninder Singh is regarded as one of the top raiders in PKL history.

Released by the Bengal Warriors ahead of the upcoming auction, Singh played a crucial role in leading the team to their first PKL title in 2019.

Although the Warriors re-signed him after releasing him before Season 10, where the team finished seventh, Singh's impact remains significant. Starting his Pro Kabaddi League career with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, he contributed to their championship win.

With 197 raid points last season, teams will be eager to secure him for his potent raiding ability.