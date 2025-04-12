Teenage Kabaddi star found dead in hostel room in Uttar Pradesh

A teenage kabaddi player was found hanging in his hostel room at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifi village of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The boy identified as 17-year-old Rajeev Singh was a grade 9 student and a kabaddi trainee at the college.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satpal Singh said that Rajeev's body was found hanging inside his hostel room on the college premises.

As per a PTI report, the matter came to light after another student noticed the body through a window in Rajeev's room and immediately informed the college authorities.

The authorities in turn alerted the police.

The police personnel brought the body down and investigated the room. No suicide note was found.

Rajeev, hailing from Dharawal village in Gorakhpur, is reported to have been training and residing at the college hostel since 2022.

He even attended a training session at 5 am IST on Friday morning.