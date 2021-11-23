Kabaddi
VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: List of all Pro Kabaddi League team owners
A brief list of all the 12 different team owners ahead of Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League
The excitement surrounding Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League is building with just under a month for the tournament to kick off. There has been a major reshuffle of all teams given that auctions were held after two years. We take a brief look at all the team owners of the various teams ahead of Season 8.
Bengal Warriors
Birthright Games & Entertainment Private Limited comes under the Futur Group and share an owner partnership with Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar.
Bengaluru Bulls
Kosmik Global Media, based out of Chennai acquired ownership of Bengaluru Bulls. They are one of India's most successful media production houses with a specialty of producing short films and documentaries.
Dabang Delhi
Radha Kapoor Khanna is the only fmelae owner in the league and she heads this team with her company DO IT Sports Management Company.
Gujarat Fortune Giants
Gautam Adani added another feather to his long list of ventures with the acquisition of a new team in the Pro Kabaddi League.
Haryana Steelers
JSW Group has a history of owning successful sports teams in India and the Haryana Steelers are another team in their widely successful sports cohort.
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Abhishek Bachchan and GS Entertainment Worldwide head the ownership and management of the Pink Panthers.
Patna Pirates
Rajesh Shah owns this team under the non-government company KVS Energy and Sports Limited.
Puneri Paltan
Insurekot Sports manages this team based in Pune under the leadership of Kailash Kandpal.
Tamil Thalaivas
Nimmagadda Prasad, Sachin Tendulkar, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan all have varying ownership percentages in this team.
Telugu Titans
Three companies namely Greenko Group, NED Group, and Core Green Group all make up the ownership conglomerate.
U Mumba
Ronnie Screwvala heads this team under Unilazer Venture Limited.
UP Yoddha
GMR League Games is another group that is heavily into sports and has taken ownership of the ace Kabaddi team representing UP.