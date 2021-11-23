VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: List of all Pro Kabaddi League team owners

The excitement surrounding Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League is building with just under a month for the tournament to kick off. There has been a major reshuffle of all teams given that auctions were held after two years. We take a brief look at all the team owners of the various teams ahead of Season 8.





Bengal Warriors

Birthright Games & Entertainment Private Limited comes under the Futur Group and share an owner partnership with Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls

Kosmik Global Media, based out of Chennai acquired ownership of Bengaluru Bulls. They are one of India's most successful media production houses with a specialty of producing short films and documentaries.

Dabang Delhi

Radha Kapoor Khanna is the only fmelae owner in the league and she heads this team with her company DO IT Sports Management Company.

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gautam Adani added another feather to his long list of ventures with the acquisition of a new team in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Haryana Steelers

JSW Group has a history of owning successful sports teams in India and the Haryana Steelers are another team in their widely successful sports cohort.





Jaipur Pink Panthers

Abhishek Bachchan and GS Entertainment Worldwide head the ownership and management of the Pink Panthers.

Patna Pirates

Rajesh Shah owns this team under the non-government company KVS Energy and Sports Limited.

Puneri Paltan

Insurekot Sports manages this team based in Pune under the leadership of Kailash Kandpal.





Tamil Thalaivas

Nimmagadda Prasad, Sachin Tendulkar, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan all have varying ownership percentages in this team.

Telugu Titans

Three companies namely Greenko Group, NED Group, and Core Green Group all make up the ownership conglomerate.

U Mumba

Ronnie Screwvala heads this team under Unilazer Venture Limited.

UP Yoddha

GMR League Games is another group that is heavily into sports and has taken ownership of the ace Kabaddi team representing UP.