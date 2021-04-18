Star India regains Pro Kabaddi League media rights in an auction

Star India has retained its media rights for the Pro Kabaddi League in an e-auction conducted by the Sports Management Company and organisers of the league, Mashal Sports.



Star India has acquired the Consolidated Rights Package which includes television, digital and online gaming rights for the next five seasons at an undisclosed amount. Mashal Sports had offered the rights through an open tender process during which Star India emerged as the highest bidder following an online auction.

"The auction process has been guided by an independent Auction Committee, comprising eminent individuals. With this important step now over, we are excited to conduct a stellar PKL Season 8 later this year. Our focus during this rights period will be to further build on the success of PKL and work closely with Star India to offer our fans more and innovative ways to engage with PKL through various mediums including television, digital and gaming," said the commissioner of PKL Anupam Goswami.

Star India already owns a 74% stake in the PKL and has been one of the biggest supporters of the league, telecasting all the previous seasons. Mashal Sports were forced to open the media rights for other companies owing to pressure from the team owners to get a better pay structure from the broadcaster.

The auction win for Star India means that PKL would be telecasted on the Star Network and live streamed in Disney+Hotstar for the next five years i.e. 2021 to 2025.





