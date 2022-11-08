Sports teacher changes gender to marry kabaddi player in Rajasthan

A physical education teacher in Rajasthan changed her gender and married one of her students on Sunday. Meera - a PT teacher, fell in love with her student Kalpana - a state-level Kabaddi player, and went through a sex-change operation to marry her.

"Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender," Meera, who is now known as Aarav Kuntal, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

As per reports, Aarav met Kalpana during physical education classes in a school. The duo soon feel in love during their interactions at the school playground.

Aarav, who underwent her first surgery back in 2019, revealed that she was born as a girl, but always wanted to be a boy.

Kalpana, who is reportedly expected to fly to Dubai for an international tournament in January next year, maintained that she would have married Aarav even if he did not change his gender.

"I loved him from the start. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went with him for the surgery," she said.







