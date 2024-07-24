Sandeep Kumar Carves His Own Destiny: A Journey of Courage and Determination

Sandeep Kumar, hailing from Begusarai, had always been passionate about kabaddi. Despite the lack of opportunities and resources in his village, Sandeep was determined to pursue his dream of becoming a professional kabaddi player. He started playing kabaddi at the age of 12.

"In my village, sports wasn’t considered very important; my parents were concerned about my studies and kept urging me to focus solely on that. Convincing my family in the beginning was quite challenging," Sandeep recalls. "Balancing academics and sports was a constant struggle. As the elder brother of two sisters, I had responsibilities," he reflects. Sandeep still found a way to pursue his passion while respecting his parents' wishes.

"I managed to balance both. I graduated first and then spent a year preparing for SSC. I felt a bit down during that time because my true passion was sports," Sandeep shares. "Someone told me about the trials, so I decided to give it a try while still in school and it paid off."

Despite the challenges, Sandeep pushed through with sheer determination. During the lockdown, he cycled 35–40 km daily. It wasn't easy, but he kept pushing; working towards his goal.

The journey was full of setbacks. Financial constraints and the pressure of not securing a job despite years of dedication to kabaddi were daunting. Sandeep stresses, "Each rejection only strengthened my belief that I should work harder." Every setback made him stronger.

"The heartfelt moment came when I got the call confirming my selection for Sangam Challengers in the UPKL League. It was incredibly special. The news brought immense joy to me and my family," Sandeep shares.

Inspired by Nitin Tomar, a renowned Kabaddi player, he wanted to achieve the same level of excellence. Kumar speaks proudly about his mentor and his versatility in raiding and defending. Another player that he looks up to is Ajay Thakur.

Coming to the UPKL, Sandeep shares in an exclusive conversation with us, "Preparing for major events like the UPKL involves rigorous training. Early morning diets, multiple practice sessions, and evening workouts. The focus is not just on physical readiness but also on staying mentally resilient, especially under pressure."

Looking ahead to Sangam Challengers, Sandeep feels optimistic. He is confident of the hard work that the team has put in. Kumar is certain that all the efforts will lead the Sangam Challengers to victory in the inaugural season of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League.

Sandeep advises aspiring young players to never give up hope, "Difficulties don't last forever. Keep pushing forward," he says. His vision is very clear, and his story is an inspiration to many, proving that with determination and hard work, anything is possible. As the UPKL continues in full glory, stories of players like Sandeep keep inspiring us.