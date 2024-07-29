Rising Through the Ranks: Vinay Tewatia’s Dream in Kabaddi

Born in a country where academics seemed to be the only path to a secure future, Vinay’s journey in kabaddi began rather unexpectedly. In the quiet lanes of Kair, Najafgarh, a dream was born. That dream has now taken shape.

“Like many young athletes, I dreamt of wearing the national colors and representing India. Participating in zonal-level competitions nurtured my desire to play for the national team. After much hard work, I finally got to play for the national team twice in one year.” Vinay said in an exclusive conversation with The Bridge.

Vinay's family cared about his studies, as they believed that having a stable job was more certain than pursuing a career in sports. Vinay followed their advice and did very well in his board exams. He didn't play much during this time but later decided to give the trials for the National Team. Even though Vinay didn't practice much, he was selected. "this sparked a realisation in me". If I achieved this without any practice, I could do much more with dedicated training!", Tewatia acknowledged.

Vinay started training properly after this, and the next year, his hard work paid off. His outstanding performances caught the attention of several leagues throughout the country.

Looking back at his decision, Vinay said, "It's wrong to think that success only comes from good grades and not from sports. If we're the best in our field, whether it is sports or studies, we can have a good career. Hard work always brings results." Looking back at his life, Tewatia wonders how it would have been if he hadn’t taken up kabaddi. But that’s all in the past now; Vinay is most grateful for what he has achieved.

His family's support played a very crucial role in his journey. Reflecting on his journey, Vinay recalls a moment, "While watching a kabaddi match, my mother asked why I wasn't playing. I explained that it required a lot of hard work." His mother assured him they would try their best and that he should start working towards his dream. This encouragement was the turning point in his life. His father accompanied him to every match, providing moral support. It is very important to realize the impact that a player’s family has in their journey. In Vinay’s case, his family served as the backbone of all his achievements to date.

However, this journey came with a lot of struggles. Coming from a financially weak background, there was a lot of pressure to succeed. "Everything depended on me. If I did well, it was good. Otherwise, the burden was on me. My family would get affected." Despite the pressure, Tewatia stayed motivated and pursued his dream for kabaddi.

The toughest time in Vinay's life came when he had a serious leg injury that needed surgery. Add to that, the miseries of COVID mounted. “During my recovery, my family contracted COVID-19. Not being able to play for a year was a big setback. It was the toughest time for me and my family."

Despite all these challenges, Vinay chose to rise above and succeed. He believes in failure as a learning process. "When we fail; we should analyze it, and then retry. This process teaches us, and if we believe in it, we will succeed today or tomorrow."

For someone who has always believed in “the process," Vinay focuses on giving his best in the game. A journey that started as a dream has now taken on life. Vinay's story serves as a powerful reminder that success isn't just measured in victories; it's measured in the lessons we learn and the obstacles we overcome.