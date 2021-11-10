QUIZ: Can you name the most successful defenders from every season of PKL?

Ever since its inception in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been one of the most followed sports leagues in India. With the PKL set to make a return to the screens after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the excitement for the league amongst the fans is clearly evident.

As we gear up for the PKL 2021, can you name all the players who have ended with the highest tackle points in all the previous seasons of the league?







