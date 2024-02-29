PKL: Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers reach the season 10 finale

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers made it to the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 after defeating Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers respectively on Wednesday at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Puneri Paltan dominated three-time champions Patna Pirates and defeated them 37-21 while Haryana Steelers got better of defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers by defeating them 31-27.

In the first semi-final of the season, Aslam Inamdar led from the front for the Puneri Paltan and scored seven raid points in a stellar performance.

It was a close start to the first semi-final as both Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates exchanged early blows with Puneri staying ahead due to their all-round game.

Mohit Goyat's successful do-or-die raid in the 6th minute started a flurry of points toward the end of the first half for the Paltan, inflicting an all-out on the Patna Pirates. Continuing his form in season 10, Mohammadreza Shadloui led the defence with his tackling, with Aslam Inamdar's raiding giving his team a 20-11 point at the end of the first half.

The Paltan carried the same momentum into the second half, getting the Patna Pirates all out once again. Patna Pirates fell back into the match and tried chasing it with Sachin and M Sudhakar getting points but Puneri held their fort.

This is the second consecutive appearance for Puneri Paltan in the final where they lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers last year.

In the second semi-final, Haryana Steelers stunned defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers with a tactically strong game.

The tense nature of the encounter meant neither side committed too much forward, or took too many risks, resulting in a low-scoring but absorbing affair. Arjun Deshwal and Vinay traded raids constantly and with both defences firing there seemed to be little to choose between the two sides for the opening period.

The difference lay in the variety the Steelers offered on the raid. The majority of Jaipur's raid points this season have come via Arjun Deshwal and he contributed exactly 80% of their raid points in the first half of the game.



Jaipur Pink Panthers lost when Arjun was not on the mat and their poor defence didn't help them much.

However, Reza Mirbagheri inflicted a super tackle with three minutes to go but Haryana Steelers tackled Arjun Deshwal in the last minute to win the game.

Haryana Steelers entered their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League final with this victory.