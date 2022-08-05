Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Auctions LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 auctions kicks off today in Mumbai. The two-day event will see a total of 500 players going under the hammer for eight different teams.

Some of the biggest PKL names including the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Sehrawat and Abhishek Singh will be up for bidding. Expect franchises to splurge crores on these big names.

