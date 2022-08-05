Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Auctions LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Auctions.
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 auctions kicks off today in Mumbai. The two-day event will see a total of 500 players going under the hammer for eight different teams.
Some of the biggest PKL names including the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Sehrawat and Abhishek Singh will be up for bidding. Expect franchises to splurge crores on these big names.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2022 12:02 PM GMT
Players retained by DABANG DELHI
Elite Retained Players: Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, GB More
Retained Young Players: Saurabh Nandal
Existing NYP: Bharat, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Nayak
Nominated NYP: Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda
- 5 Aug 2022 11:58 AM GMT
AUCTION FORMAT
The 500 players are divided into 4 different categories, with each category having a set base price.
Category A - INR. 30 lakh
Category B - INR. 20 lakh
Category C - INR. 10 lakh
Category D - INR. 6 lakh
- 5 Aug 2022 11:52 AM GMT
500 players to go under the hammer
A total of 500 players will go under the hammer today and tomorrow at the PKL auctions.
- 5 Aug 2022 11:39 AM GMT
Gooood Eveningggg!
The two-day long PKL auction will kickstart in Mumbai, Maharashtra today. Stay tuned as we bring to you all the latest updates of players going under the hammer which includes the like of Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali and others.