Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Auctions LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Auctions.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Champions Dabang Delhi KC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-05T17:32:28+05:30

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 auctions kicks off today in Mumbai. The two-day event will see a total of 500 players going under the hammer for eight different teams.

Some of the biggest PKL names including the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Sehrawat and Abhishek Singh will be up for bidding. Expect franchises to splurge crores on these big names.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
