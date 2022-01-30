PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas v/s Bengaluru Bulls– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The table toppers Bengaluru Bulls take on the struggling Tamil Thalaivas in match 83 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

Though the Bengaluru Bulls find themselves at the top of the table currently, there has been a sharp dip in their form losing four of their last five matches. With the business end of the tournament approaching, this is something Randhir Sehrawat would be eager to address.

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have not won a single of their previous five matches. In fact, they only have three wins this season to go with four loses and a whopping six ties. Winning is the only option the Thalaivas are now to stay in contention for a playoffs spot.

Head to Head

The Bulls have a massive advantage over the Thalaivas when it comes to head to head encounters, with the latter winning only once over the former champions in PKL history.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 9

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 8

Won by Tamil Thalaivas – 1

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 30th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet

Surjeet (Captain)

Mohit

Ajinkya Pawar

Athul MS

Sagar

Sagar Krishna

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain)

Deepak Narwal

Bharat

Mahender Singh

Mohit Sehrawat

Aman

Saurabh Nandal

Players to Watch Out

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Sagar (Tamil Thalaivas)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bull)

Key Battle

Pawan Sehrawat v/s Surjeet

The battle between the two captains – Pawan Sherawat and Surjeet Singh. While the former has been in some tremendous form, the latter has struggled in the past couple of matches. With the defensive unit being the Thalaivas' biggest strength, Surjeet would have to lead from the front and take Pawan head on if they are to win this contest.