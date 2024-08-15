PKL 2024 Auction Live - Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer- Blog, Updates

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction Live: Top Indian raiders like Pawan Sehrawat, and Pardeep Narwal are on the list for Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction in Mumbai on Thursday.

On the other hand, tough Iranian defenders, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will also attract many franchise owners to go all out on the auction table.

Players in the auction are divided into four categories, each with a set base price:

Category A: INR 30 lakh

Category B: INR 20 lakh

Category C: INR 13 lakh

Category D: INR 9 lakh

Catch all the live updates here: