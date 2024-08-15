Kabaddi
PKL 2024 Auction Live - Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer- Blog, Updates
Catch all the live action from the Auction of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 in Mumbai.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction Live: Top Indian raiders like Pawan Sehrawat, and Pardeep Narwal are on the list for Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction in Mumbai on Thursday.
On the other hand, tough Iranian defenders, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will also attract many franchise owners to go all out on the auction table.
Players in the auction are divided into four categories, each with a set base price:
Category A: INR 30 lakh
Category B: INR 20 lakh
Category C: INR 13 lakh
Category D: INR 9 lakh
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 15 Aug 2024 12:46 PM GMT
The Retentions!
The Pro Kabaddi League had given the option to the franchisees to retain players in three different categories: ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’.
A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP).
Next-up we'll see the names and teams of the retained players in their respective categories.
- 15 Aug 2024 12:37 PM GMT
More than 500 Players to go under the Hammer
The Pro Kabaddi Season 11 player auction will witness more than 500 players including Raiders, Defenders, and All-rounders going under the hammer, for a total of 212 available slots after the retention.
- 15 Aug 2024 12:30 PM GMT
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction
First of all, wishing all our viewers a very happy Independence Day.
The player auctions of season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League will be underway with top Kabaddi stars going under the hammer for big bucks.
Catch all the action live from the auction of the Pro Kabaddi League here.