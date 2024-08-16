PKL 2024 Auction Live - Gujarat uses FBM for Nabibakhsh, Hadi Ali moves to Puneri Paltan - Blog, Updates

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction Live: The excitement of Pro Kabaddi League season 11 will continue to build up with the final day auction ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

The franchises have covered their core team requirement on the first day of action with few solid buys and now a few of the final inputs are left for many teams to cover their basis on the final day of the auction.

Top Buys of Day 1:

1. Sachin sold to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 crore.

2. Shadloui sold to Haryana Steelers for 2.07 crore.

3. Guman Singh sold to Gujarat Giants for 1.97 crore.

4. Pawan Sherawat sold to Telugu Titans for 1.725 crore.

Catch all the live updates here:

