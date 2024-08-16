Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 5
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2024 Auction Live - Gujarat uses FBM for Nabibakhsh, Hadi Ali moves to Puneri Paltan - Blog, Updates

Catch all the live action from the final day of the Auction at Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 in Mumbai.

PKL 2024 Auction Live - Gujarat uses FBM for Nabibakhsh, Hadi Ali moves to Puneri Paltan - Blog, Updates
X

Pro Kabaddi League's new logo on the eve of the 11th season of the league.        

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Aug 2024 5:37 AM GMT

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction Live: The excitement of Pro Kabaddi League season 11 will continue to build up with the final day auction ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

The franchises have covered their core team requirement on the first day of action with few solid buys and now a few of the final inputs are left for many teams to cover their basis on the final day of the auction.

Top Buys of Day 1:

1. Sachin sold to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 crore.

2. Shadloui sold to Haryana Steelers for 2.07 crore.

3. Guman Singh sold to Gujarat Giants for 1.97 crore.

4. Pawan Sherawat sold to Telugu Titans for 1.725 crore.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-16 04:00:31
>Load More
KabaddiPro Kabaddi League
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X