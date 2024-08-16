Kabaddi
PKL 2024 Auction Live - Gujarat uses FBM for Nabibakhsh, Hadi Ali moves to Puneri Paltan - Blog, Updates
Catch all the live action from the final day of the Auction at Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 in Mumbai.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction Live: The excitement of Pro Kabaddi League season 11 will continue to build up with the final day auction ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.
The franchises have covered their core team requirement on the first day of action with few solid buys and now a few of the final inputs are left for many teams to cover their basis on the final day of the auction.
Top Buys of Day 1:
1. Sachin sold to Tamil Thalaivas for 2.15 crore.
2. Shadloui sold to Haryana Steelers for 2.07 crore.
3. Guman Singh sold to Gujarat Giants for 1.97 crore.
4. Pawan Sherawat sold to Telugu Titans for 1.725 crore.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 16 Aug 2024 5:28 AM GMT
Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi on the hammer
Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi is sold to the UP Yoddhas at 25 lakhs.
The highest of the morning, yet.
- 16 Aug 2024 5:01 AM GMT
Category C: Overseas Defender
Hosea Muriuki Muthee goes unsold
Mohammad Liton Ali goes unsold
Krzysztof Sawicki goes unsold.
Asadujjaman Howlader goes unsold.
Reuben Mburu Njuguna goes unsold.
Mohammad Baba Ali goes unsold.
Rodrigo Ezequiel Molina goes unsold.
Ziaur Rahman goes unsold.
Md. Arif Rabbani goes unsold.
Mohammad Malak goes unsold.
Afshin Jafari goes unsold.
Felix Li goes unsold.