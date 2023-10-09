Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League Auctions LIVE:- Shadlu becomes most expensive player in PKL history- Updates, Blog
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Auctions LIVE: Big names like Pawan Sehrawat, Fazal Atrachali, Maninder Singh, Siddharth Desai, Md Shadlu, and many more will go under the hammer as Pro Kabaddi League gears up for the 10th season of the league.
With purse increased to Rs 5 crore, expect a lot of bidding wars.
Live Updates
- 9 Oct 2023 4:21 PM GMT
Asian Games gold medalist Nitin Rawal is sold to Bengal Warriors.
Bengal Warriors secure the services of all-rounder Nitin Rawal for 30 lakh!
- 9 Oct 2023 4:13 PM GMT
Gujarat Giants bring back Akram Shaikh.
Ram Mehar Singh has gone back to his youngster Akram Shaikh for Rs 20.25 lakhs.
- 9 Oct 2023 4:09 PM GMT
Md Nabibaksh is sold to Gujarat Giants.
Gujarat Giants have both Fazel Atrachali and Nabibaksh as they acquire Nabibaksh for 22 lakhs.
- 9 Oct 2023 4:05 PM GMT
- 9 Oct 2023 4:05 PM GMT
Manjeet is sold to Patna Pirates for 92 lakhs.
Patna bagged a young raider in the form of Manjeet who has turned up for the Haryana Steelers
- 9 Oct 2023 3:56 PM GMT
Maninder Singh goes back to Bengal Warriors!
Maninder Singh returns back to Bengal Warriors as the season 7 champions use their FBM card to snatch the raider from the Telugu Titans.
- 9 Oct 2023 3:53 PM GMT
Teams are fighting for the mighty Maninder Singh.
PKL's second most prolific raider Mandinder Singh's bid has crossed 2 crores and he can be seen nervous about it on the screen.
- 9 Oct 2023 3:48 PM GMT
Vijay Malik goes to UP Yoddhas for 85 lakhs.
All-rounder Vijay Malik goes to UP Yoddhas as Dabang Delhi refuses to use the FBM card.