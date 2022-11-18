Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan thrash Haryana Steelers 41-28

Puneri Paltan packed a punch as they got the better of Haryana Steelers and dominated them completely in the opening game of Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

Haryana Steelers couldn't find any answers to the all-out team attack by the team from Pune and succumbed to another huge defeat by 13 points.

The duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat shared 20 points among them with 16 raid and 4 tackle points and led their side to another victory. Haryana Steelers were cluless on the mat and K. Prapanjan and Vinay came from bench to score some points for them.

Vinay picked up a super raid from the bench late in the game, but the Steelers were too far behind Puneri's score. The side from Pune kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

Puneri Paltan is placed at the top of table and has been one of the best units in the season 9 of PKL . Explaining the strategy of team for the season coach BC Ramesh said, "We look at the opponents and our mistakes to decide the team for next game. We have an array of players with different skillsets and we keep playing to our strength."

Talking to the media about their qualification chances, coach of Haryana Steelers Manpreet Singh said, "We have seven games left and we are still hopeful of making it to the playoffs. Till the last match of league is not over, we believe that we can qualify."



Haryana Steelers are placed 9th in league table and have seven games left to give themselves a chance at the playoff spot.







