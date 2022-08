PKL 2022: Complete Squads- Retained Players and Auction Buys

Pro Kabaddi League came back with the auction of Season 9. Day one of the auction saw many record-breaking bids. Vikas Kandola became the highest bid player in history when Bengaluru Bulls dished 1.70 Crore for him. Although his record was broken minutes later when Tamil Thalaivas paid 2.26 Crore for former Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat.

There were some surprise results when veterans like Sukesh Hegde and Sandeep Narwal went unsold.

Bengal Warriors

Retained Players: Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda K, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje.

Auction Buys: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shrikant Jadhav, Soleiman Pahlevani, Aslam Saja Mohammed Thambi, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Bengaluru Bulls

Retained Players: Mayur Kadam, Yash Hooda, Rohit Kumar, Mahender Singh, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Bharat, and Rajnesh.



Auction Buys: Vikash Khandola, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.



Dabang Delhi KC

Retained Players: Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Suraj Panwar, Ashish Narwal, and Vijay.

Auction Buys: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, and Monu.



Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Sonu, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Parteek Dahiya, and Rohan Singh.

Auction Buys: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Young Chang Ko, Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, and Manuj.



Haryana Steelers

Retained Players: Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Naveen, and Sunny.

Auction Boys: Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, and Rakesh Narwal all bought things at the auction.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Retained Players: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak, Devank, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Ashish, and Abhishek KS.

Auction Buys: V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel, and Rahul Dhanware.



Patna Pirates

Retained Players: Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Manish, Rohit, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Anuj Kumar, and Naveen Sharma.

Auctioned Player: Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Sunil Narwal, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Abdul Insamam S, Shivam Chaudhari, Anand Surendra Tomar, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, and Sagar Kumar all bought things at the auction.



Puneri Paltan

Retained Players: Mohit Goyat, Akash Santhosh Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Govind Gurjar, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Pankaj Mohite, Badal Taqdir Singh, and Aditya Tushar Shinde.

Auction Buys: Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Harsh Mahesh Lad, and D Mahindaprasad.



Tamil Thalaivas

Retained Players: Sagar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Himanshu, and Narender.

Auction Buys: Pawan Sehrawat, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, and Ankit all bought something at the auction.



Telugu Titans

Retained Players: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Muhammed Shihas S, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Vinay, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, and Nitin.

Auction Buys: include Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Adarsh T, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Aman Kadian, and Ravinder.



U Mumba

Retained Players: Rinku, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Shivansh Thakur, Rupesh, and Sachin.

Auction Buys: Ashish, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Heidarali Ekrami, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Kiran Laxman Magar, Mohit, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, and Satywan.



UP Yoddha

Retained Players: Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit, Aman, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, and Durgesh Kumar.



Auction Buys: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Abozar Mighani, Gurdeep, Jaideep, Gulveer Singh, Rathan K, Nehal B Sawal Desai, and Babu Murugasan.