Pro Kabaddi: Most expensive signings from Season 9 auction

The auction process in any sports is exciting as it is full of surprises with battles between teams for a player, legends going unsold and unknown players receiving huge sums of money.

The Pro Kabaddi League auction for Season 9 had many such surprises. The record of the most expensive signing broke twice on the first day when the franchises broke the bank of star raiders Pawan Sherawat and Vikas Kandola.



We take a look at the five most expensive signings of the PKL season 9.

Pawan Sehrawat- Tamil Thalaivas (Rs. 2.26 Crore)

Topping the chart is none other than current Indian captain and former Bengaluru Bulls superstar Pawan Sehrawat. Known for his monster raids and acrobatic moves, Pawan is one of the best raiders in the world and one of the most feared ones too.



Popularly known as 'Hi-Flyer', Pawan was brought by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping amount of Rs. 2.26 crore making him the most expensive player in the Pro Kabaddi league history.



After spending six seasons with Bengaluru Bulls where he led them to trophy once, Pawan will represent the Chennai-based outfit.



Pawan is overall ranked third in the all-time raiders list with 986 points in 104 games and he was the best raider last season with 304 raid points.

Mass ah?

Gethu ah?#PawanSherawat ah!



We now have our first player from the auction night. And he's the most sought-after one yet!



Ini namma aatam verithanama irukum!#VivoPKLPlayerAuction#IdhuNammaAatam#VivoProKabaddi#TamilThalaivas pic.twitter.com/tNBra58bJL — Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) August 5, 2022

Vikas Kandola- Bengaluru Bulls (Rs. 1.7 Crore)



Bengaluru Bulls replaced their outgoing star raider with another star Vikas Kandola who broke the record of the most expensive signing first as he broke the previous record of Pardeep Narwal with a bid of Rs. 1.7 crore.



Former captain of Haryana Steelers, Vikas is a pacy raider with incredible skills. Known for his quick movement on the mat, Vikas is a handful for any defence.



Vikas scored 180 points in season 8 but couldn't lead his team to playoffs. With a new team and a new coach, he will look to change that.

Fazel Atrachali- Puneri Paltan (Rs. 1.38 Crore)

One of the best defenders in the world and captain of the Iran National team, Fazel Atrachali is a legend in the PKL circuit.



Fazel sits second on the all-time tackle points list just behind Manjeet Chillar with 368 points.



Puneri Paltan broke their bank to sign the Sultan for Rs. 1.38 crores. This will be the fourth team Fazel will represent in PKL.



A former champion with Patna Pirates, Fazel Atrachali has the most feared ankle-hold in Kabaddi and is considered one of the finest leaders of the game and Puneri Paltan will look to use him for the best.



Guman Singh- U Mumba (Rs. 1.215 Crore)



A young star who had a breakthrough season with Patna Pirates last season scoring 97 points in 19 games and benching an experienced Monu Goyat.



Quick on feet and with a long reach, Guman Singh was brought by U Mumba at a price of Rs. 1.215 crores and he will look to pay the trust shown him.



Guman Singh will play with his third team this season and lead the raiding responsibilities for U Mumba.



Sunil Kumar- Jaipur Pink Panthers (Rs. 90 Lakhs)



The most expensive Indian defender on the list, Sunil Kumar was brought by the first champions of PKL Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs. 90 lakhs.



Former captain of Gujarat Giants, Sunil is a formidable cover defender who is known for his partnership with Pravesh Bhainswal.



Both these players guarded the corner region for Gujarat Giants for four seasons but they will represent different teams now.

