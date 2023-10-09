Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Auction: Purses left, Schedule, Where to watch

Indian men's kabaddi stars will be back in the spotlight after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 against Iran. As the Pro Kabaddi League player auction is set to start today, the Indian superstars including the likes of Pawan Sehrawat will go under the hammer.

Here is your guide to the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 player auctions:

Big names into the mix:

A lot of big names will be on the auction table including the likes of Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat, veteran Rahul Chaudhari, and Maninder Singh. With the auction purse increased from Rs 4.4 crore to Rs 5 crore, a lot of bidding wars can be expected.

Indian players: Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Vikas Kandola, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Vijay Malik, Sandeep Narwal

Foreign players: Fazel Atrachali, Md Nabibaksh, Md Reza Shadloui, Amihossein Bastami

Number of players and Purse left with each team

S.No. Team Purse Left Current players in the squad 1 Bengal Warriors Rs 42,269,552 8 2 Bengaluru Bulls Rs 29,438,970 9 3 Dabang Delhi KC Rs 32,269,552 9 4 Gujarat Giants Rs 40,267,075 6 5 Haryana Steelers Rs 31,334,552 12 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers Rs 8,795,802 12 7 Patna Pirates Rs 30,960,545 10 8 Puneri Paltan Rs 28,071,538 13 9 Tamil Thalaivas Rs 24,364,164 14 10 Telugu Titans Rs 34,462,733 9 11 U Mumba Rs 26,998,360 13 12 U.P. Yoddhas Rs 20,642,802 10

Format of PKL Player Auction:

The domestic and foreign players are divided into four categories: Category A, B, C, and D. The players are further categorized as 'All-Rounders', 'Defenders', and 'Raiders' within each category.

The base prices for each of the categories are Category A: Rs 30 Lakh, Category B: Rs 20 Lakh, Category C: Rs 13 Lakh and Category D: Rs 9 Lakh.

Schedule of PKL Season 10 Auction:

The season 10 player auction will be conducted on two days: 9th October and 10th October.

Category A and B players which contain the international and experienced players will be auctioned on 9th October while the category C and D players from the domestic circuit will be auctioned on 10th October.

Where to Watch and Stream PKL Season 10 Auction:

The event will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports First TV Channels. The fans can also stream the auction live on Hotstar Disney Plus app.

The live coverage of the event will be on 9th October from 8 PM IST