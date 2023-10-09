Bg

Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Auction: Purses left, Schedule, Where to watch

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming auction of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 Oct 2023 1:35 AM GMT

Indian men's kabaddi stars will be back in the spotlight after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 against Iran. As the Pro Kabaddi League player auction is set to start today, the Indian superstars including the likes of Pawan Sehrawat will go under the hammer.

Here is your guide to the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 player auctions:

Big names into the mix:

A lot of big names will be on the auction table including the likes of Indian skipper Pawan Sehrawat, veteran Rahul Chaudhari, and Maninder Singh. With the auction purse increased from Rs 4.4 crore to Rs 5 crore, a lot of bidding wars can be expected.

Indian players: Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Vikas Kandola, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Vijay Malik, Sandeep Narwal

Foreign players: Fazel Atrachali, Md Nabibaksh, Md Reza Shadloui, Amihossein Bastami

Number of players and Purse left with each team

S.No.TeamPurse LeftCurrent players in the squad
1Bengal WarriorsRs 42,269,5528
2Bengaluru BullsRs 29,438,9709
3Dabang Delhi KCRs 32,269,5529
4Gujarat GiantsRs 40,267,0756
5Haryana SteelersRs 31,334,55212
6Jaipur Pink PanthersRs 8,795,80212
7Patna PiratesRs 30,960,54510
8Puneri PaltanRs 28,071,53813
9Tamil Thalaivas Rs 24,364,16414
10Telugu TitansRs 34,462,7339
11U MumbaRs 26,998,36013
12U.P. YoddhasRs 20,642,80210

Format of PKL Player Auction:

The domestic and foreign players are divided into four categories: Category A, B, C, and D. The players are further categorized as 'All-Rounders', 'Defenders', and 'Raiders' within each category.

The base prices for each of the categories are Category A: Rs 30 Lakh, Category B: Rs 20 Lakh, Category C: Rs 13 Lakh and Category D: Rs 9 Lakh.

Schedule of PKL Season 10 Auction:

The season 10 player auction will be conducted on two days: 9th October and 10th October.

Category A and B players which contain the international and experienced players will be auctioned on 9th October while the category C and D players from the domestic circuit will be auctioned on 10th October.

Where to Watch and Stream PKL Season 10 Auction:

The event will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports First TV Channels. The fans can also stream the auction live on Hotstar Disney Plus app.

The live coverage of the event will be on 9th October from 8 PM IST

KabaddiPro Kabaddi League
