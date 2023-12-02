Pro Kabaddi League: Season 10 Preview, Schedule, Where to watch, Live Stream

Pro Kabaddi League is back with the 10th season of the franchise-based Kabaddi league and the first match of the season will kick-off in TransStadia, Ahmedabad with Gujarat Giants taking on Telugu Titans.

Defending Champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will set out to defend their title and aim at the third title while last year's runner-ups Puneri Paltan will look to challenge the title with a new look team.

The opening game will be between host Gujarat Giants led by mercurial Fazel Atrachali and Telugu Titans led by Indian captain Pawan Sehrwat who will be itching to return after missing the last season due to injury.

The match will be a repeat of the Asian Games final where India and Iran played a feisty and controversial final led by the same captains- Fazel and Pawan.

The second match of the opening day will be between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas who will be playing a new lineup as Pardeep Narwal will lead the UP side and Surinder Singh will lead U Mumba.

Schedule of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

With the league returning to a 12-city format, the first leg will be played in Ahmedabad and the last leg will be played in Panchukla. The playoff venue and dates are yet to be announced.

2-7 December 2023: Ahmedabad

8-13 December 2023: Bengaluru



15-20 December 2023: Pune



22-27 December 2023: Chennai



29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024: Noida



5-10 January 2024: Mumbai



2-17 January 2024: Jaipur



19-24 January 2024: Hyderabad



26-31 January 2024: Patna



2-7 February 2024: Delhi



9-14 February 2024: Kolkata



16-21 February 2024: Panchkula

Where to Watch, Live Stream of Pro Kabaddi League

The league will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 on Star Sports Network. The matches will be live-streamed for free on the Disney Hotstar+ app.