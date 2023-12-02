Pro Kabaddi League: Know the Coaches and Captains of all 12 teams

With the Pro Kabaddi League set to kick off the 10th season of the tournament, Captains and Coaches have played a pivotal role in the success of teams in the past nine seasons.

Be it Sanjeev Baliyan's tactical masterclass at Jaipur Pink Panthers last season or Pawan Sehrawat's humongous effort to propel Bengaluru Bulls to the title in the sixth season, coaches and captains have been part of the PKL folklore.

The Bridge looks at the coaches and captains of all the twelve franchises of the Pro Kabaddi League season ten:

Bengal Warriors

Coach: Kasinath Baskaran, Captain: Maninder Singh

Season seven champions Bengal Warriors will be coached by K Baskaran who was their coach in the last season. The experienced coach was the winner of the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League season with Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bengal Warriors brought back their star player Maninder Singh by using the Final Bid Match card in the auctions and he will resume the captaincy. Maninder Singh has been leading Bengal Warriors since the start of his stint and captained them to the title in Season seven.

Bengaluru Bulls

Coach: Randhir Singh Sehrawat, Captain: Saurabh Nandal

The only coach to stay with one franchise since the inception of PKL, Randhir Singh Sehrawat will take the chair of the coach for Bengaluru Bulls again. Known for honing young talents, Randhir Singh can be credited for developing the likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat Hooda, and many more players.

Bengaluru Bulls will have a new captain in Saurabh Nandal as former skipper Mahender was released by the franchise before the season ten auction. The experienced defender will have the support of Vikas Kandola as vice-captain.

Dabang Delhi KC

Coach: Rambir Singh Khokhar, Captain: Naveen Kumar

Delhi will have a new coach after parting ways with title-winning coach Krishan Kumar Hooda. Experienced Rambir Singh Khokhar will be at the helm of the coaching duties for the season eight champions.

Kabaddi prodigy Naveen Kumar, popularly known as 'Naveen Express', will resume his captaincy duties and will look to put on an inspired performance like season eight to take his team towards the title.

Gujarat Giants

Coach: Ram Mehar Singh, Captain: Fazel Atrachali

Experienced coach Ram Mehar Singh will resume his duties as the coach of Gujarat Giants with a reinforced side after adding the likes of Fazel Atrachali and Md Nabibaksh.

One of the best Kabaddi captains in the world at the moment, Fazel Atrachali will take the captaincy duties of the Giants after guiding Puneri Paltan to the final last season. The experienced campaigner will be a very vital cog for the Giants who are chasing their first title.

Haryana Steelers

Coach: Manpreet Singh, Captain: Mohit Nandal/Jaideep Dahiya

The animated and aggressive Manpreet Singh will continue his coaching duties for the Haryana Steelers and will look to guide his side to the playoffs this time.

Haryana Steelers will have the duo of Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya as co-captains. The cover duo on the mat will share the captaincy duties like defensive duties.



Jaipur Pink Panthers

Coach: Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, Captain: Sunil Kumar

The title-winning duo of Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan and Sunil Kumar will be back for the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

One of the best coaches of Pro Kabaddi League history, Sanjeev has won titles with two different teams and was part of the coaching staff of the Indian team that clinched gold at the 2023 Asian Games.

Defender Sunil Kumar will be leading a very similar team to his title-winning squad in the hope of becoming the second team to retain the PKL title.

Patna Pirates

Coach: Narender Redu, Captain: Neeraj Kumar

Seasoned Kabaddi coach known for his exploits with the Services Kabaddi team, Narender Redu will take on the duties as the coach of Patna Pirates in season 10 to finish in the top half of the table.

Skipper Neeraj Kumar will continue his duties from season nine and his biggest challenge will be to fill the void created by the departure of Md Shadlu Reza in defence.

Puneri Paltan

Coach: BC Ramesh, Captain: Aslam Inamdar

BC Ramesh guided Puneri Paltan to the second-place finish in season nine with a formidable run in the tournament. He will look to win the title this time.

Aslam Inamdar was promoted to the captain of the squad after the departure of Fazel Atrachali and will look to do this new role with perfection.

Tamil Thalaivas



Coach: Ashan Kumar, Captain: Sagar Rathee

Ashan Kumar's arrival in the mid-season of PKL 9 changed the fortunes of the Tamil Thalaivas guiding them to their first-ever playoff appearance with a young team and in the absence of the experienced Pawan Sehrawat.

Defender Sagar Rathee who took the leadership duties after Pawan's injury last season will continue and will be supported by the likes of Ajinkya Pawar.

Telugu Titans

Coach: Srinivas Reddy, Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Telugu Titans have overhauled their whole system and will have a new coach and captain for season 10. Experienced coach and broadcaster Srinivas Reddy will be back in the coach's corner for the Titans this time.

Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat will be marking his return to the PKL after missing the whole of season nine with an injury. Coming on the back of the Asian Games gold, Pawan will be looking to change the fortunes of the Titans.

U Mumba

Coach: Gholamreza Mazandarani, Captain: Surinder Singh

The only foreign coach in the league, Gholamreza returned to U Mumba after coaching them in season six of the league. Gholamreza has a brilliant CV as a coach with 2018 Asian Games gold and 2023 Asian Games silver.

Surinder Singh will be leading the U Mumba with Ashish and Mahender as vice-captains.

U.P. Yoddhas

Coach: Jasveer Singh, Captain: Pardeep Narwal

U.P. Yoddhas has kept their trust in Jasveer Singh and the experienced coach will hope to guide the Yoddhas to their first-ever PKL final.

PKL's most successful raider and three-times champion Pardeep Narwal will be itching to lead UP Yoddhas to the title after losing in a tie-breaker to Tamil Thalaivas last season.