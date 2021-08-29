Top
Kabaddi

PRO Kabaddi League - Day 1 of the auction is underway- LIVE Auction Updates

The much awaited Pro Kabaddi League kicks off with the auction round so stay tuned as we bring you all the updates

Pro Kabaddi League season 8
Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2021-08-29T18:44:35+05:30

The auction day of the Pro Kabaddi League is back and we get to see all the star players be fought over by the team owners.

The Season 8 Player Auctions will initiate a grand return of the league after a gap of nearly two years. This Player Auction will see Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. Within each category, the players will be further sub-divided as 'All-Rounders', 'Defenders' and 'Raiders'. Base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakhs, Category B – INR 20 Lakhs, Category C – INR 10 Lakhs, Category D – INR 6 Lakhs. The total Salary Purse applicable to each Franchisee for its squad for Season 8 is INR 4.4 Crores.

The Season 8 Player Pool has been expanded to 500+ athletes including all squad players from PKL Season 6 and 7, as well as all players who have represented the top 8 ranked teams of the AKFI Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championships of 2020 and 2021 amongst others.




Live Updates

