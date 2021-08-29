Kabaddi
PRO Kabaddi League - Day 1 of the auction is underway- LIVE Auction Updates
The much awaited Pro Kabaddi League kicks off with the auction round so stay tuned as we bring you all the updates
The auction day of the Pro Kabaddi League is back and we get to see all the star players be fought over by the team owners.
The Season 8 Player Auctions will initiate a grand return of the league after a gap of nearly two years. This Player Auction will see Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. Within each category, the players will be further sub-divided as 'All-Rounders', 'Defenders' and 'Raiders'. Base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakhs, Category B – INR 20 Lakhs, Category C – INR 10 Lakhs, Category D – INR 6 Lakhs. The total Salary Purse applicable to each Franchisee for its squad for Season 8 is INR 4.4 Crores.
The Season 8 Player Pool has been expanded to 500+ athletes including all squad players from PKL Season 6 and 7, as well as all players who have represented the top 8 ranked teams of the AKFI Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championships of 2020 and 2021 amongst others.
Live Updates
- 29 Aug 2021 1:11 PM GMT
The auction today was for the non drafted youngsters
Day 2 will see a larger number of players being auctioned from all the main categories.
- 29 Aug 2021 12:48 PM GMT
List of all retained players
Click here to see the list of all the retained players for this years auction.
- 29 Aug 2021 12:34 PM GMT
It's back..finally!
The anticipated and awaited ultimate Kabaddi league is finally back for all the ardent fans who have had to wait for so long. Day1 of the auctions are set ot begin at 6:30pm IST.