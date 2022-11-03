Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi's slump, Coach change for Thalaivas- Major takeaways from Week 4

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 is elevating to a different level in terms of the surprises. Another week of scintillating action and there are multiple talking points for the week.

We look at the major takeaways from the fourth week of Pro Kabaddi League 2022:

Dabang Delhi Slump

The story of Dabang Delhi in season 9 has been a story of two halves. They started with five consecutive wins but they have lost five games on the trot now.

The defence which looked formidable is imploding with Vishal and Krishan Dhull both underperforming. Captain Naveen Kumar is scoring super 10s but his niggles are not helping either.

All of a sudden the defending champions are looking like a clueless team on the mat. With more than half of the league still to go, Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda needs to figure out a way.

Change of Coach, Change of Fortunes for Tamil Thalaivas

After losing captain Pawan Sehrawat in the first game of Season 9, Tamil Thalaivas lost their coach D Udayakumar as he stepped down due to personal reasons but the arrival of new coach Ashan Kumar has worked like magic for Tamil Thalaivas.

Let's give a huge welcome to our new Head Coach Ashan Kumar



With years of experience under his belt, both domestic and international, we're sure in this new journey of his, he will take the Tamil Thalaivas team to bigger heights.#tamilthalaivas pic.twitter.com/Vk8pvkklu6 — Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) October 24, 2022

Tamil Thalaivas are unbeaten in three matches now and they have defeated defending champions. They drubbed Dabang Delhi 49-29, defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27 and tied with Bengal Warriors 41-41.



Puneri Paltan's Unbeaten Streak

The arrival of captain Fazel Atrachali has done wonders for Puneri Paltan as under his leadership, the team is on a six-game unbeaten run at the moment. They sit second on the points table and have won four out of their last five games.

Fazel has improved also after a slow start as he has scored 22 tackle points in 7 games. Mohit Goyat has re-discovered his form.

With the likes of Akash Shinde performing well from the bench, it is a statement of intent from a formidable Puneri Paltan.

Siddharth Desai shows Old form

Popularly known as the 'Bahubali', Siddharth Desai has been underperforming for quite a time now owing to his injury issues. Although in PKL Season 9 he is showing glimpses of his old self.

Siddharth had a brilliant game against U Mumba scoring 18 points in a losing cause. This is the best of Siddharth witnessed by kabaddi fans.

Siddharth recorded his last such performance in September 2019 against Jaipur Pink Panthers where he scored 22 points. It is a piece of good news for Telugu Titans that their main man is coming back in form.



Points table opening up

With Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers losing consecutive matches, the points table is opening up. The fourth week has seen massive changes in the table with many teams shuffling places.

Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers are out of the top two after three weeks as Bengaluru Bulls take the top spot followed by Puneri Paltan.

The middle and lower half of the group is stacked up with only three points separating six teams at the moment. With more exciting fixtures coming up, the battle for playoffs is going to be tight.







