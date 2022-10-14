Pro Kabaddi 2022: Naveen and Girish dominate point charts - Top performers from Week 1

With the second week of the Pro Kabaddi League starting today, We take a look at the top performers from week 1.

Top Raiders:

Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi)

With 41 raid points in three games, Naveen has been the top raider of the league, bringing his team back from behind to win two games. He has scored three super 10s and looks extremely dangerous while raiding.

With some tough fixtures coming up, it will be Naveen's responsibility to lead his team from the front.

Rakesh HS (Gujarat Giants)

Rakesh has been the only shining light for otherwise dismal Gujarat Giants. Gujarat Giants are yet to register any wins and they are at the bottom of the table but Rakesh has performed exceptionally in both games accumulating 27 raid points in just two games.

Rakesh has put on multiple skills on display with dubkis and running hand-touch being his prime weapon.

Surender Gill (UP Yoddhas)

The youngster of UP Yoddhas has continued his form from last season and was the lone warrior for them in a bad loss against Delhi where he scored 21 points.

Surender uses his reach to his advantage for running hand touches and his ability to take on constant bonuses makes him quite lethal.

Top Defenders:



Girish Ernak (Bengal Warriors)

The veteran defender has been in monstrous form and has been brutal against raiders. His brute strength has been on display during the week. He has scored 14 points in three games with two high 5s.

Despite being the top defender, Girish really needs to work on his advanced tackle. His advanced tackles put the team in danger often and he needs to control his excitement during crucial moments.

Krishan Dhull (Dabang DelhI)

The tall defender is extremely trusted by Dabang Delhi coach KK Hooda and he has repaid the trust of his coach. Krishan has scored 14 points in three games and has been extremely efficient for Dabang Delhi.

Delhi will be looking forward to his skills and hope that he continues in this form.

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal has been leading the Bengaluru defence hold. He has scored 9 points this season and has been pretty vocal in his defence.

His form will be quite crucial to Bengaluru Bulls who lost their last game against Bengal Warriors.

Top Youngsters:

Ankush Rathee (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

The Jaipur Pink Panthers youngster has been in the limelight in both games. Initiating the tackles on raiders on most occasions, Ankush has been phenomenal in both games for Jaipur.

If he keeps this form up, Jaipur will have their defence sorted with other experienced members already there.

Manjeet (Dabang Delhi)



The Delhi youngster has been the catalyst for Delhi's comeback against UP Yoddhas. His super raid which took four defenders out was the reason, Delhi could recover the point gap.

Scoring 12 points in the game against UP and 10 against Gujarat, Manjeet has been a vital cog and with his all-around abilities, he is going to be very crucial for Dabang Delhi.



