Pro Kabaddi 2022: Top three youngsters from PKL Season 9

Pro Kabaddi League is a place youngsters announce themselves every year. In Season 8 it was players like Shadlu, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat who came to the forefront.

With one-third of the league matches being played, we look at the top three youngsters who have made their name this season.

Ankush Rathee (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Jaipur Pink Panthers made a formidable defence in the cover position in form of Sahul Kumar and Sunil but the corner position of Jaipur was under scanner at the start of the season. Ankush Rathee was entrusted with the responsibility of Left Corner and the way he has delivered is outstanding.

With two high 5's in six games, Ankush stands fourth in PKL Season 9 tackle points tally. Ankush has executed 20 successful tackles in six games accumulating 21 points.

Under the guidance of Captain Sunil Kumar, the defence of Jaipur has executed 65 successful tackles and is the second-best defensive team in the league with Ankush playing one of the biggest roles in it.

Narender Kandola (Tamil Thalaivas)



Everybody was left shocked when Pawan Sehrawat was stretchered out in his first game of Season 9. Tamil Thalaivas lost their best raider and captain.

In the times when Tamil Thalaivas needed someone to step up, young raider Narender Kandola stepped up and gave hope to the Thalaivas. A sharp raider with good reach, Narender has scored 48 raid points in six games which has two super 10s and some brilliant raids.

Being a left raider, Narender uses his agility to stretch and get touch points and he is extremely deft with bonus points.

With Pawan Sehrawat still recovering, Narender has more time to stamp his authority among the kabaddi fans and the league.

Krishan Dhull (Dabang Delhi KC)

Identified by Dabang Delhi coach Krishan Hooda, Krishan was part of the set-up which won the trophy last season but he was used as a substitute mostly due to the presence of experienced names.

Krishan Dhull has started PKL season 9 extremely well and scored 21 tackle points in six games and made himself an undisputable stater. With Delhi winning most of the matches, Krishan will be crucial in their title defence this season.



