Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pawan Sehrawat to miss the remainder of PKL Season 9

Star raider and most expensive player of Pro Kabaddi League season 9, Pawan Sehrawat will miss the whole season owing to the knee injury he sustained during the first match of Tamil Thalaivas against Gujarat Giants.

The club has confirmed that he will not be a part of any action in the 9th season. Pawan Sehrawat has undergone successful surgery and is recovering.

Pawan was stretchered out after suffering a knee injury against Gujarat Giants.

The star raider is recovering and he will continue his rehabilitation with the club.



Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history after Tamil Thalaivas snapped him for an amount of Rs. 2.26 crores in season 9 auctions. Known for his high-flying moves, Pawan has been the best raider for the previous three seasons and led Bengaluru Bulls to the title in Season 6.

As expected, Tamil Thalaivas' Pawan Sehrawat has undergone a knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the #vivoProKabaddi season. #PKL9 | #PKL pic.twitter.com/4WthWVGDUp — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) November 5, 2022

The injury to Pawan Sehrawat is not only a blow to PKL and Tamil Thalaivas but also to the Indian national Kabaddi Team as he is the current captain. Indian kabaddi team will be monitoring his progress and his speedy recovery will mean that he can feature in the upcoming 2022 Asian Games.

Tamil Thalaivas has started to find their form after losing their captain Pawan and the coach also. They are unbeaten in the last three matches and currently sit 11th in the league.