Pro Kabaddi: Concerns over Pawan Sehrawat as Telugu Titans lose yet again

Noida: It was another day in the office for Telugu Titans as they lost yet another game in the tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday at Noida Indoor Stadium.

Telugu Titans lost 34-52 to U Mumba despite having the numerical advantage throughout the second half. However, the last-placed team in the league was without their skipper Pawan Sehrawat who was facing some injury concerns.

"We had some injury concerns in the team and one of them is Pawan Sehrawat. Hopefully, we will see him soon back on the mat, "Head coach of Telugu Titans, L Srinivas Reddy confirmed in the post-match press conference.

Telugu Titans have no will to win it seems.

Despite being in number advantage for most of the second half, Telugu Titans failed to inflict an all out on U Mumba.



Poor show without Pawan Sherawat also.#Kabaddi #PKLSeason10 pic.twitter.com/oBCvSmhqbU — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) December 30, 2023

After being down 17-24 in the first half, Telugu Titans had a chance in the second half to cover the deficit when U Mumba was reduced to just three players.



However, it was raider Jai Bhagwan who trapped Rajnish into a brilliant ankle hold to start the super tackle chain reaction. Rinku inflicted three more super tackles as the Telugu Titans raiders kept making the same mistakes.

In the final moments, Jai Bhagwan wiped out the Titans’ 3-man defence to grab a super raid and inflict a third all-out on the Titans. That raid gave U Mumba a 19-point lead at 48-29. A super tackle from Sombir wrapped up the game and U Mumba posted their biggest win of the season.

The raiding trio of Robin Choudhary, Rajnish and Prafull Zaware did well for Telugu Titans but their inexperience costed them the game.