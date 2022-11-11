Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba stun Puneri Paltan in thriller Maharashtra derby

U Mumba stunned Puneri Paltan in a close battle as Abhinesh Nadarajan's advanced tackle gifted them the win. Puneri Paltan lost 33-34 to Guman Singh-inspired U Mumba.

Aslam Inamdar picked up a couple of raid points as the Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 4-3 in the 8th minute. However, Guman Singh pulled off a SUPER RAID, catching out Sombir, Aslam Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan to help the Mumbai side take the lead at 10-8 in the 13th minute.

But, Mohit Goyat and Mohammad Nabibakhsh carried out a SUPER TACKLE in the 15th minute and got the Puneri Paltan back in the lead at 12-10. However, U Mumba fought back and inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 19th minute to take the lead at 15-13. Thereafter, Aslam Inamdar picked up a bonus point just before half-time as both teams went into the break locked at 15-15.

After fighting an even battle in the opening minutes of the second half, the Pune side inched ahead at 19-16 in the 27th minute through excellent raids by Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. Moments later, Goyat effected a magnificent raid to reduce the Mumbai side to just one player on the mat.



The Puneri Paltan tackled Guman Singh and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 25-20 in the 32nd minute. Guman Singh effected a multi-point raid, but the Pune side still held the lead at 27-25 in the 36th minute.

However, U Mumba inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 38th minute and soon after, took the lead at 31-30. Mohit effected a raid in the dying seconds of the match to level the scores at 33-33, but Ashish pulled off a Do or Die to hand U Mumba a thrilling victory in the end.

