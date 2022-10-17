Log In
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan defeat U Mumba to win the Maharashtrian derby

Fazel Atrachali showed his defensive prowess as Puneri Paltan got the better off U Mumba in a low-scoring thriller by 30-28.

Fazel Atrachali and Nabibaksh of Puneri Paltan celebrating after combining for a tackle. (Source: Pro Kabaddi)

By

Pritish Raj

Published: 17 Oct 2022 4:54 AM GMT

Young Puneri Paltan got hold of the bragging rights in the Maharashtrian derby as they defeated U Mumba in a close encounter. Captain Fazel Atrachali led from the front scoring four tackle points and Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar combined to take 14 points together to sink U Mumba.

Aslam Inamdar chipped in with a couple of raids as Puneri Paltan took the lead at 5-4 in the 6th minute. Soon after, Mohit Goyat pulled off a multi-point raid and reduced U Mumba to three players on the mat.

However, Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan affected raids and helped their side stay in the game at 7-7. Guman continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side led at 9-7 in the 11th minute.

However, the Puneri defenders fought back and regained the lead at 10-9. Thereafter, both sides traded points until Puneri managed to keep their noses in front at 14-13 at the end of the first half.

Inamdar pulled off a fantastic raid in the opening minutes of the second half as Puneri widened their lead to 16-13. Moments later, Goyat effected a raid which reduced the U Mumba side to two players on the mat.

The Mumbai side was on the verge of getting ALL OUT, but Heidarali Ekrami carried out a brilliant raid to level the scores at 20-20 in the 31st minute. However, Aslam Inamdar tackled Rinku and Surinder Singh soon after, to help his side inflict an ALL-OUT.

Defenders Sanket Sawant and Sombir also stepped up their game as Puneri took a massive lead at 27-20. Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh fought hard for U Mumba in the last few minutes, but Puneri managed to hold on to their lead and eventually walked off the mat as winners.

