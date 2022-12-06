Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi knocks out U Mumba, Patna Pirates off playoff race

Defending champions Dabang Delhi defeated U Mumba 41-24 and knocked out U Mumba and Patna Pirates of the playoff race. Amit Hooda turned back the clock with 7 tackle points and U Mumba was unable to recover from the defensive assault.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. pulled off an ALL-OUT in the 5th minute and took a massive lead at 10-3. Vijay Malik effected a raid and Amit Hooda tackled Guman Singh soon after as the Delhi side continued to extend their lead.

U Mumba's Mohit carried out a SUPER TACKLE on Naveen Kumar in the 12th minute, but the Delhi side still held a comfortable lead at 17-6. Ashu Malik picked up a couple of raid points as the team from the capital city completely dominated the match at 21-9 in the 18th minute.

However, Harendra Kumar and Amit Hooda affected tackles and kept the Mumbai side in the game at 14-22 at the end of the first half.

Rahul Sethpal carried out a fantastic tackle on Ashu Malik in the opening minutes of the second half, but Amit Hooda tackled Guman Singh soon after to help Delhi stay in the lead at 23-17 in the 25th minute. The Dabang Delhi K.C. defence unit continued to showcase stupendous form as its team led at 25-18 in the 29th minute.



The Mumbai side tackled Malik in the 33rd minute, but Dabang Delhi K.C. kept their noses in front at 27-21. However, Jai Bhagwan caught out Krishan moments later as U Mumba kept chipping away at the lead. But Delhi pulled off two SUPER TACKLES in quick succession in the last few minutes of the match and earned a massive lead at 32-23.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 39th minute. Malik played out carefully on the last raid of the match and closed out a comprehensive victory for Delhi in the end.

