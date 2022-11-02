Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba defeat Telugu Titans 40-37 in a thrilling match

U Mumba put a team performance to take down resurging Telugu Titans by 40-37. Despite the absence of Guman Singh, Ashish and Heidarali Ekrami combined well in the raiding department and captain Surinder Singh led from front to beat Telugu Titans.

Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the 6th minute. However, Parvesh Bhainswal tackled Heidarali Ekrami soon after and kept the Titans in the game.

The Telugu defence continued to step up for the team as they levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL-OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11. Moments later, U Mumba's Mohit tackled Adarsh T as the Mumbai side ended the first half leading at 18-14.

Ashish continued to showcase top form in the second half as well as U Mumba extended their lead further at 24-18 in the 25th minute. The Mumbai side attained a stronghold of the match at 30-23 after inflicting another ALL-OUT in the 29th minute.

Raider Pranay Rane also joined the party as U Mumba continued to dominate the match at 33-27 in the 35th minute. However, the Titans didn't give up and reduced the gap by inflicting an ALL-OUT in the 37th minute. But, U Mumba held their nerve in the last few minutes and closed out a hard-earned victory.

