What happens in tied games in Pro Kabaddi League playoffs - Tie-breaker Explained

Mumbai: In a rare instance, the Tamil Thalaivas and U.P. Yoddhas tied the second eliminator 33-33 in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 9 playoffs at NSCI Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

During the league stage, if a match is tied both teams share three points each but point sharing is not an option in the knockouts.

In season 7 when U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls tied the eliminator, a 3-minute mini-match was played like super over but now Pro Kabaddi League has come up with a new set of tie-breakers which resemble five penalties.

New PKL Tie-Breaker rules:

5 different raiders will raid in a defined order one time each and time doesn't matter for any of the raids.

Both teams will field 7 players each.

The team that raids first in the match raids first in the tie-breaker.

The white Baulk line becomes the Baulk + Bonus line for the tie-breaker.

There will be no ALL-OUT or Revivals. Only the points scored will be counted.

No raider can repeat, they will raid in a definite order.

Tamil Thalaivas created history by winning the tie-breaker by 6-4 and qualified for the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs for the first time ever.