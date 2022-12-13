Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
What happens in tied games in Pro Kabaddi League playoffs - Tie-breaker Explained
One of the rare occurrences, Pro Kabaddi League has seen matches getting tied in playoffs only twice. What happens in such an instance?
Mumbai: In a rare instance, the Tamil Thalaivas and U.P. Yoddhas tied the second eliminator 33-33 in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 9 playoffs at NSCI Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.
During the league stage, if a match is tied both teams share three points each but point sharing is not an option in the knockouts.
In season 7 when U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls tied the eliminator, a 3-minute mini-match was played like super over but now Pro Kabaddi League has come up with a new set of tie-breakers which resemble five penalties.
New PKL Tie-Breaker rules:
- 5 different raiders will raid in a defined order one time each and time doesn't matter for any of the raids.
- Both teams will field 7 players each.
- The team that raids first in the match raids first in the tie-breaker.
- The white Baulk line becomes the Baulk + Bonus line for the tie-breaker.
- There will be no ALL-OUT or Revivals. Only the points scored will be counted.
- No raider can repeat, they will raid in a definite order.
Tamil Thalaivas created history by winning the tie-breaker by 6-4 and qualified for the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs for the first time ever.
