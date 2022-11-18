Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors register another win, no home luck for Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans returned to a sad homecoming at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad as they recored their 14th defeat of season in front of their home fans. Bengal Warriors registered another comprehensive win as they defeated Titans by 36-28.

Telugu Titans started the game on a positive note as they racked up early points and were toe-to-toe with Bengal Warriors but threw away the game in the second half.

Talking about the dismal season for Telugu Titans, coach Venkatesh Goud said, "We are making small mistakes and playing defensive. Kabaddi has to be played aggressively and once you get defensive, the opposition will win the game by attacking you."

Telugu Titans are languishing the last place and they are the only team without any playoff hopes at the moment.

Bengal Warriors moved to the top six of points table and will look to continue this momentum.



The Warriors inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half and took a massive lead at 20-14. Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai picked up raid points for the Titans, but Maninder Singh's heroics helped the Warriors.

"We have changed the strategy after losing to Puneri Paltan. Shrikant Jadhav was given free hand and Maninder took over in the second half, " Bengal Warriors coach K. Bhaskaran told the media about changed approach.



