Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Tamil Thalaivas registered their second win of the season after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27 as new coach Ashan Kumar started off the campaign with a win.

The Tamil Thalaivas got off to a stupendous start as they inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 6th minute and took a massive lead at 12-1. V Ajith Kumar tried to fight back for the Panthers, but Thalaivas' defender M Abishek stood tall as his team continued to extend their lead.

The team from Tamil Nadu tackled Arjun Deshwal in the 14th minute and attained a 12-point lead at 17-5. The defenders were backed up brilliantly by Narender's raids as the Thalaivas led at 20-8 at the end of the first half.

Narender tackled Sunil Kumar and helped the Tamil side inflict an ALL-OUT in the opening minutes of the second half. Defender Himanshu also joined the party as the Thalaivas took a 16-point lead at 27-11 in the 28th minute.



Deshwal effected a fantastic raid, but the Panthers couldn't find a way to pick up points consistently. Narender continued to carry out raids as the Thalaivas dominated the match at 32-16 in the 35th minute.

The Panthers inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 37th minute, but the Tamil side still held a big lead at 32-23. The Thalaivas kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

