Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas qualifies for playoffs, first time in PKL history

Tamil Thalaivas created history as they qualified for the playoffs of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 for the first time in the history of the league. They became the fifth team to qualify for the playoffs of PKL 9.

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers have already qualified for the semi-finals by virtue of points table ranking and U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls have grabbed the other two of three spots. One playoff spot remains with Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, and Haryana Steelers battling for it.

This is historic for the team coached by Ashan Kumar as they have never qualified for the playoffs in the history of the league after making a debut in the 5th season of PKL. They have finished 11th thrice (Seasons 5,6 and 8) and 12th once (Season 7).

This season has been a brilliant turnaround by the young team of Tamil Thalaivas. The team lost their star raider and captain Pawan Sehrawat to an injury in the first game of the season, coach J Udaya Kumar left after two weeks due to personal reasons and the stand-in skipper Sagar was injured 14 days back.



Despite so much of ups and downs, new coach Ashan Kumar and the raiding duo of Narender Kandola and Ajinkya Pawar have kept them running without much trouble. One more game remains for Tamil Thalaivas where they face semi-finalists Puneri Paltan.

The final leg of PKL consisting of Eliminator, Semi-finals and finals will be played at the NSCI Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor stadium from 13th December 2022 to 17th December 2022.