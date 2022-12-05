Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan becomes the first team to qualify for semi-finals

Puneri Paltan became the first team to enter the semi-finals of Pro Kabaddi League season nine after defeating Patna Pirates 44-30.

With Puneri Paltan in the semi-finals already and Jaipur Pink Panthers, U.P. Yoddhas, and Bengaluru Bulls in playoffs, one spot for the semi-finals and two spots for the playoffs remain up for grabs.

Led by Iranian Fazel Atrachali, Puneri Paltan has been one of the teams to beat in the league this season. Functioning like a well-oiled machine, the defenders and raiders both have come good in clutch moments.



The most crucial factor of Puneri's success is their bench strength. Raiders and defenders from the bench have performed exceptionally well when called upon.

With just seven days to go for the playoffs, the battle for the last two spots is still going on between Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba, Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are almost eliminated after their loss to Puneri Paltan while Telugu Titans still languish at the last spot.

The top two teams of the table get a direct entry to the playoffs and the rest four teams fight in the eliminator to get a spot in the semi-finals. PKL 2022 playoffs are scheduled from 13th December 2022 to 17th December 2022 at NSCI Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.