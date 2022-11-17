Pro Kabaddi 2022: Season 9 playoffs to take place in Mumbai

Hyderabad: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai will host the playoffs of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 9, the organisers Mashal Sports announced on Thursday.

The second most watched league of India, PKL follows the eliminator and finals format in playoffs. Out of 12 teams, the top six teams qualifies for the playoffs with top two from the table going directly to the semi-finals while rest four battle it out in the eliminators to meet the top two.

With two legs of the league done, PKL will kick off the third and final leg in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

After Hyderabad leg, the playoffs are scheduled from 13th December 2022 to 17th December 2022.

The playoffs of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will be held at Dome of NSCI, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor stadium in Mumbai.



Eliminators on 13th December, Semi-finals on 15th December and finals will be played on 17th of December 2022.#PKL2022 #PKL9 #ProKabaddiLeague — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) November 17, 2022





The two eliminators are scheduled on 13th December followed by the semi-finals on 15th December and final on the 17th December.

On the occasion of announcement, Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat said, "This season has been so competitive that nobody remembers 8th season. The youngsters coming from NYP programme has done well and every team fighting hard."

Pro Kabaddi has returned to Hyderabad after COVID-forced hiatus of three years. Talking about the fans returning to stadium, Coach of Puneri BC Ramesh said, "We are grateful to our fans and playing in front of home fans boosted our confidence. Our strategy was to win most of the games in home leg and it worked."

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 started from Bengaluru, moving next to Pune and will start the final leg in Hyderabad tomorrow.