Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers qualify for Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs

Table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers and second-placed Puneri Paltan became the first two teams to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 9.

With U Mumba and Bengal Warriors both losing their games against U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers, the top two teams comfortably sit at 69 points each and a huge score difference.

The loss to U Mumba and Bengal Warriors means that Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan are secured of their spots. Both teams will look to finish in the top two of the points table as it assures an easy route to the finals.

Back to back qualification for Puneri Paltan & Jaipur gets qualified for playoffs after 4th PKL season

.#puneripaltan #jaipurpinkpanthers #pklseason9 #Kabaddi360 pic.twitter.com/3fjryyAQkm — Kabaddi360 (@Kabaddi_360) December 2, 2022

With Gujarat Giants winning against Patna Pirates, the table is pretty much open right now. There are nine teams still fighting for the remaining four playoff spots.



Only 18 matches remain in the final leg of the Pro Kabaddi League and the playoff race is becoming more exciting as surprise results are coming by.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs are scheduled from 13th December 2022 to 17th December 2022 in the NSCI Dome, Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai