Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Fazel Atrachali leads from front as Puneri Paltan defeat Bengal Warriors
Puneri Paltan defeated Bengal Warriors 27-25 as their captain Fazel Atrachali scored a high 5 to lead from the front.
The return of Fazel Atrachali has done wonders for Puneri Paltan as the skipper led from the front with a High 5 to help Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 27-25 on Friday. In a game where raiders failed for both teams, the combination of Fazel and Sombir produced a defensive masterclass to take down Bengal Warriors.
Maninder Singh effected a few raids as the Bengal Warriors took the lead at 6-5 in the 6th minute. However, Fazel Atrachali tackled Maninder soon after and levelled the scores at 6-6.
The Warriors were on the verge of getting ALL OUT, but defender Girish Maruti Ernak and all-rounder Manoj Gowda came to the rescue and helped their team take the lead at 12-9 in the 14th minute.
Aslam Inamdar found it difficult to breach the Warriors' defence unit as the side from Bengal led 15-11 at the end of the first half.
The Puneri Paltan played with more determination in the second half, but the Warriors managed to keep their noses in front at 17-15 in the 27th minute. However, Sombir tackled Shrikant Jadhav and Akash Shinde effected a raid soon after to level the scores at 17-17.
Both sides kept trading points before the Puneri Paltan tackled Rohit to inflict an ALL-OUT and take a big lead at 24-20. Fazel Atrachali also stepped up his game as the Puneri Paltan continued to stay ahead at 27-22 in the 39th minute.
Raider Mohit Goyat played carefully and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for the side from Pune.