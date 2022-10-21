Pro Kabaddi 2022: Fazel Atrachali leads from front as Puneri Paltan defeat Bengal Warriors

The return of Fazel Atrachali has done wonders for Puneri Paltan as the skipper led from the front with a High 5 to help Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 27-25 on Friday. In a game where raiders failed for both teams, the combination of Fazel and Sombir produced a defensive masterclass to take down Bengal Warriors.

Maninder Singh effected a few raids as the Bengal Warriors took the lead at 6-5 in the 6th minute. However, Fazel Atrachali tackled Maninder soon after and levelled the scores at 6-6.

Fazel Atrachali, you beautiful beast.



His captaincy has been so impeccable and performance too.



Took on the best raider of opposition, leads his team with example.



Puneri Paltan won this game on defensive masterclass.

The Warriors were on the verge of getting ALL OUT, but defender Girish Maruti Ernak and all-rounder Manoj Gowda came to the rescue and helped their team take the lead at 12-9 in the 14th minute.



Aslam Inamdar found it difficult to breach the Warriors' defence unit as the side from Bengal led 15-11 at the end of the first half.



The Puneri Paltan played with more determination in the second half, but the Warriors managed to keep their noses in front at 17-15 in the 27th minute. However, Sombir tackled Shrikant Jadhav and Akash Shinde effected a raid soon after to level the scores at 17-17.

Puneri Paltan jump to the 3rd position as they get the win

Both sides kept trading points before the Puneri Paltan tackled Rohit to inflict an ALL-OUT and take a big lead at 24-20. Fazel Atrachali also stepped up his game as the Puneri Paltan continued to stay ahead at 27-22 in the 39th minute.



Raider Mohit Goyat played carefully and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for the side from Pune.

