Pro Kabaddi 2022: Playoffs Qualification Scenario- Puneri at top, Gujarat finds it tough

With 27 matches and less than 2 weeks to go, Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is closing on to the playoff stages of tournament and this where the math and calculator comes out.

PKL follows a playoff format for the semi-finals and finals with has 12 teams fighting for top 6 spots in the points table. The top 2 teams get direct entry to the semi-finals while the teams ranked from 3rd to 6th meet in eliminator first.

The winner of the semi-finals goes on to play the final of the tournament.

As the current points table stand, Puneri Paltan stand at the top with 12 wins and 69 points in their kitty. Telugu Titans are languishing the 12th position with just 2 wins and 15 points. Barring these two teams, rest 10 teams are in contention for 5 playoff spots, at least mathematically.

PKL 9 Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Puneri Paltan- Led by the Iranian Fazel Atrachali, Puneri Paltan has more or less secured the qualification as they are six points clear of their closest rivals and have a huge score difference favouring them.

Played: 18 Points: 69 Current Rank: 1st

Bengaluru Bulls- Coached by the most consistent coach of Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls are enjoying a great season and are stationed at the 2nd position in points table. With 63 points in their kitty, Bulls just need to win one more match in the remaining four to ensure their qualification. Their main target will be to finish in top 2 and play one less match enroute final.

Played: 18 Points: 63 Current Rank: 2nd

Jaipur Pink Panthers- Another contender for the top 2 finish, Jaipur Pink Panthers have their one leg in the playoffs and they need two wins to ensure it. The major focus will be on the match with Bengaluru Bulls on 30th November which might decide who will play in top 2.

Played: 17 Points: 59 Current Rank: 3rd

U.P. Yoddhas- Led by the mercurial Pardeep Narwal, U.P. Yoddhas have peaked at the right time in this tournament. They have won 4 games out of last five and with Sandeep Narwal adding more experience to the side, U.P. Yoddhas have everything in their favour to make it to the top 6.

Played: 17 Points: 55 Current Rank: 4th

Tamil Thalaivas- On the verge of creating history, Ashan Kumar led Tamil Thalaivas have turned around the season magnificently after losing captain and coach early in the season. Tamil Thalaivas are sitting at the 5th position and they have four more games to play.

Played: 18 Points: 53 Current Rank: 5th

Dabang Delhi- Defending champions started with winning five games in the row but then went through a slump where they lost 8 games on trot. After discovering the mojo back, Delhi has blown hot and cold and they will need the consistency by their side to reach the playoffs.

Played: 18 Points: 51 Current Rank: 6th

U Mumba- The team from Mumbai has been blowing hot and cold whole season with a fairly young team but they have gained their form at the right time. Anil Chaprana has a huge task to avoid the teams breathing down the neck and win atleast 4 out of last 5 games.

Played: 17 Points: 49 Current Rank: 7th

Bengal Warriors- Bengal Warriors are very close to playoffs as they have one extra game as compared to Delhi and Tamil. Only thing which can stop them from going ahead is a string of losses as they face UP, Jaipur and Patna in last 5 games.

Played: 17 Points: 48 Current Rank: 8th

Patna Pirates- Most successful team in the history of Pro Kabaddi League might be looking at a disappointing season as they need to win every game out of remaining four to give themselves a chance at Top 6. The negative score difference is also not helping them much.

Played: 18 Points: 48 Current Rank: 9th

Haryana Steelers- Haryana Steelers have failed badly this season and they really need a miracle from here to qualify for the playoffs. The team has been fairly inconsistent and they play next 4 out of 5 games against teams ranked higher than them.

Played: 17 Points: 41 Current Rank: 10th

Gujarat Giants: PKL Legend Ram Mehar Singh had no luck with Gujarat Giants as the team is reeling at the bottom half of the table and after lost eight out of their last ten games, they are just mathematically in the league.

Played: 17 Points: 36 Current Rank: 11th

Telugu Titans- Another season of disappointment and wooden spoon for the team from Hyderabad as they faltered despite assembling an experienced and balanced squad. They are out of the race.

Played: 18 Points: 15 Current Rank:12th