Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas play a thrilling tie 33-33

Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas settled for three points each in the end as they tied the game at 33-33. With both teams getting points, the mid-table battle for a playoff spot gets more interesting.

The two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest and were locked at 5-5 in the 5th minute. However, Thalaivas tackled Sachin, soon after, and inched ahead at 7-5. But Pirates' all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh also showcased top form and helped his side level the scores at 7-7.



Thereafter, Chiyaneh tackled Ajinkya Pawar and Narender in quick succession as the Pirates took the lead at 10-8 in the 12th minute. However, Ajinkya Pawar got on a roll and picked up a flurry of raid points to help the Thalaivas put their noses in front at 13-12 in the 18th minute.

But Pirates' Sachin pulled the momentum towards his side with a few raid points as the Patna side inflicted an ALL OUT at the stroke of half-time to take a massive lead at 20-14.

Narender effected a couple of raid points in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still held the lead at 23-17 in the 26th minute. However, Narender continued to shine as he caught out Neeraj Kumar and Chiyaneh to help the Thalaivas reach within touching distance of the Pirates' score at 22-25.

But Sachin caught Himanshu Singh soon after to ensure that the Pirates continued to have a stronghold of the match at 27-22 in the 30th minute. However, the Thalaivas kept fighting and eventually carried out an ALL OUT to level the scores at 30-30 in the 37th minute.

However, Rohit Gulia and Sachin effected raids to help the Pirates inch ahead yet again at 33-31. But moments later, the side from Tamil Nadu tackled Gulia and levelled the scores at 33-33. Thereafter, both sides played cautiously and were happy to settle for a tie.