Md Shadloui Chiyaneh scores most tackle, super tackles in a game in PKL history

Hyderabad: On a night when Patna Pirates lost to Dabang Delhi, Md. Shadlu Chiyaneh broke two records by score 16 tackle points. Shadlu scored most tackle points (16) and inflicted most super tackles (8) in PKL history.

Despite the momentous effort by the Iranian, Patna Pirates lost to Dabang Delhi by three points as their raiders just didn't show up for the night. Patna dearly missed their lead raider Sachin as he was unavailable due to personal commitments.

Shadlu was on the mat for the majority of the game as a lone wolf on the left side and did as many as eight super tackles keeping Patna in the game single handedly.

Ladies & gentlemen, you're now looking at the player with the most tackle points in a single game in #vivoProKabaddi history 🫡#MohammadrezaChiyaneh #FantasicPanga #DELvPAT pic.twitter.com/Rdl8J2P3na — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 19, 2022

Shadlu scored a total of 19 points which had 16 tackle points and 3 raid points. Dabang Delhi on the contrary scored 14 tackle points.



Previous record was jointly held by Manjeet Chillar for Puneri Paltan and Shadlu's teammate Neeraj Kumar Patna Pirates for scoring 11 tackle points in a game.

Talking about his performance Shadlu said, "I know it is a good performance but I am not happy. We wanted to win this game but we made small mistakes. We will come back in the next game."

Patna's captain Neeraj appericated his mate, "I am happiest with his performance at the moment. Shadlu is a brilliant defender and our defensive partnership is working well but the other players need to show up."



"He is a superb guy. The whole India watched how he performed today and I am happy that we won the game despite his heroics," Dabang Delhi coach KK Hooda also heaped praise on Patna defender.