Finest of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9- Top 3 Defenders, Raiders

The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, scheduled from October 7, 2022, to December 17, 2022, unearthed some unique talents and brought many youngsters to the forefront. With the completion of the league stage of PKL Season 9, let's throw the spotlight on the best defenders and best raiders of this season.



Best Raiders- Group Stage



#1 Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal (Credits: Pritish Raj/ The Bridge)

The 23-year-old star, Arjun, who entered the PKL in Season 6 through the U-Mumba team, transferred to the Pink Panthers last season and has been irreplaceable ever since. With 286 total points, a handsome not-out and a successful raid percentage, Arjun is a natural chart-topper.

Player Stats:

Matches Played: 22; Total Points Earned: 286; Not-Out Rate: 80.09%

S.No. Particulars Stats / Figures 1 Average Raid Points per Match 13 2 Total Raids 432 3 Successful Raids % 53% 4 No. of Super Raids 7 5 Super 10s 17 6 Total Raid Points 286

#2 Bharat Naresh

Bharat Hooda in action (Credits: ProKabaddi)

Bharat is currently playing his second season of PKL. Running hand touch remains his signature move, as he became the second player this season to cross the 250-point mark. This aggressive raider, who plays from both the left and right sides of the court, came to the forefront after his immaculate performance in the K7 Kabaddi League.



Player Stats:



Matches Played: 21; Total Points Earned: 260; Not-Out Rate: 72.85%

S.No. Particulars Stats / Figures 1 Avg. Raid Points per Match 12.24 2 Total Raids 361 3 Successful Raids % 57% 4 No. of Super Raids 11 5 Super 10s 15 6 Total Raid Points 257 7 Total Tackles 17 8 Total Tackle Points 3 9 Tackle Success Rate 18%

#3 Naveen Kumar Goyat

The Naveen Express (Credits: ProKabaddi)

Having played for the Dabang Delhi K.C. for the fourth consecutive season, Naveen has continued to be a dependable raider for the team. His speedy raiding and consistency have helped him earn the title "Naveen Express." He was the fastest player to reach 600 points in the history of the league. He was integral to the team lifting the trophy last season and was awarded the "Most Valuable Player" as well.



Player Stats:



Matches Played: 22; Total Points Earned: 250; Not-Out Rate: 79.62%



S.No. Particulars Stats / Figure 1 Avg. Raid Points per Match 11.18 2 Total Raids 422 3 Successful Raids % 49% 4 No. of Super Raids 3 5 Super 10s 16 6 Total Raid Points 246 7 No. of Super Tackles 1 8 Total Tackles / Tackle Points 9 / 4 9 Tackle Success Rate 33%

Season Stats:



S.No. Name Position Team Matches Played Raid Points 1 Arjun Deshwal Raider Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 286 2 Bharat Raider Bengaluru Bulls 21 257 3 Naveen Kumar Raider Dabang Delhi K.C. 22 246

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh



Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Credits: Pritish Raj/ The Bridge)

The Iranian Kabaddi all-rounder has topped the tackle points table at the end of the league stage. His signature move remains the thigh block and is equally strong in both offence and defence in Kabaddi.



Player Stats:



Matches Played: 20; Total Points Earned: 89; Not-Out Rate: 85%

S.No. Particular Stats/ Figure 1 Total Raids 20 2 Successful Raids % 20% 3 No. of Super Tackles 10 4 High 5s 6 5 Total Tackle Points 84 6 Total Tackles 133 7 Avg. Successful Tackles / Match 4.2 8 Tackle Success Rate 56%

#2 Ankush Rathee

Ankush Rathee (Credits: ProKabaddi)

Ankush, known for his supreme defence skills and iron-clad grip hails from Chandigarh and caught the attention of the Panthers when he emerged as the best defender in the 67th Senior Nationals and while winning the All India Kabaddi Championship while representing ONGC. He went on to become the first player of the season to cross the 70-point mark and get seven high 5s.



Player Stats



Matches Played: 22; Total Points Earned: 81;



S.No. Particulars Stats / Figure 1 No. of Super Tackles 4 2 High 5s 8 3 Total Tackle Points 81 4 Avg. Successful Tackles / Match 3.68 5 Total Tackles 124 6 Tackle Success Rate 62%

#3 Saurabh Nandal



Bengaluru Bulls in action (Credits: The Bridge)

Saurabh Nandal has been with the Bengaluru Bulls for three seasons, having made his debut in 2019. He topped the charts last season and was the best defender. He has continued to impress with his performance this season too.



Player Stats

Matches Played: 21; Total Points Earned: 62; Not-Out Rate: 100%

S.No. Particulars Stats / Figures 1 Total Raids 2 2 Successful Raids % 50% 3 No. of Super Tackles 3 4 High 5s 2 5 Total Tackle Points 61 6 Total Tackles 123 7 Avg. Successful Tackles / Match 2.9 8 Tackle Success Rate 47%

Season Stats:

S.No. Name Position Team Matches Played Tackle Points 1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh All-Rounder Patna Pirates 20 84 2 Ankush Defender- Left Corner Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 81 3 Saurabh Nandal Defender- Left Corner Bengaluru Bulls 22 63

*All Stats and figures were updated after the league stage completion on 10/12/2022*