Kabaddi

Finest of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9- Top 3 Defenders, Raiders

With the completion of the league stage of PKL Season 9, a focus is on the best defenders and best raiders of the season.

Finest of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9- Top 3 Defenders, Raiders
By

Gayathri Venkatraman

Updated: 2022-12-12T21:29:49+05:30

The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, scheduled from October 7, 2022, to December 17, 2022, unearthed some unique talents and brought many youngsters to the forefront. With the completion of the league stage of PKL Season 9, let's throw the spotlight on the best defenders and best raiders of this season.

Best Raiders- Group Stage

#1 Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal (Credits: Pritish Raj/ The Bridge)

The 23-year-old star, Arjun, who entered the PKL in Season 6 through the U-Mumba team, transferred to the Pink Panthers last season and has been irreplaceable ever since. With 286 total points, a handsome not-out and a successful raid percentage, Arjun is a natural chart-topper.

Player Stats:
Matches Played: 22; Total Points Earned: 286; Not-Out Rate: 80.09%
S.No.ParticularsStats / Figures
1Average Raid Points per Match13
2Total Raids432
3Successful Raids %53%
4No. of Super Raids7
5Super 10s17
6Total Raid Points286

#2 Bharat Naresh

Bharat Hooda in action (Credits: ProKabaddi)

Bharat is currently playing his second season of PKL. Running hand touch remains his signature move, as he became the second player this season to cross the 250-point mark. This aggressive raider, who plays from both the left and right sides of the court, came to the forefront after his immaculate performance in the K7 Kabaddi League.

Player Stats:

Matches Played: 21; Total Points Earned: 260; Not-Out Rate: 72.85%

S.No.ParticularsStats / Figures
1Avg. Raid Points per Match12.24
2Total Raids361
3Successful Raids %57%
4No. of Super Raids11
5Super 10s15
6Total Raid Points257
7Total Tackles17
8Total Tackle Points3
9Tackle Success Rate18%

#3 Naveen Kumar Goyat

The Naveen Express (Credits: ProKabaddi)

Having played for the Dabang Delhi K.C. for the fourth consecutive season, Naveen has continued to be a dependable raider for the team. His speedy raiding and consistency have helped him earn the title "Naveen Express." He was the fastest player to reach 600 points in the history of the league. He was integral to the team lifting the trophy last season and was awarded the "Most Valuable Player" as well.

Player Stats:

Matches Played: 22; Total Points Earned: 250; Not-Out Rate: 79.62%

S.No.ParticularsStats / Figure
1Avg. Raid Points per Match11.18
2Total Raids422
3Successful Raids %49%
4No. of Super Raids3
5Super 10s16
6Total Raid Points246
7No. of Super Tackles1
8Total Tackles / Tackle Points9 / 4
9Tackle Success Rate33%

Season Stats:

S.No.NamePositionTeamMatches PlayedRaid Points
1Arjun DeshwalRaiderJaipur Pink Panthers22286
2BharatRaiderBengaluru Bulls21257
3Naveen KumarRaiderDabang Delhi K.C.22246
Best Defenders- League Stage

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Credits: Pritish Raj/ The Bridge)

The Iranian Kabaddi all-rounder has topped the tackle points table at the end of the league stage. His signature move remains the thigh block and is equally strong in both offence and defence in Kabaddi.

Player Stats:

Matches Played: 20; Total Points Earned: 89; Not-Out Rate: 85%

S.No.ParticularStats/ Figure
1Total Raids20
2Successful Raids %20%
3No. of Super Tackles 10
4High 5s6
5Total Tackle Points84
6Total Tackles133
7Avg. Successful Tackles / Match4.2
8Tackle Success Rate 56%

#2 Ankush Rathee

Ankush Rathee (Credits: ProKabaddi)

Ankush, known for his supreme defence skills and iron-clad grip hails from Chandigarh and caught the attention of the Panthers when he emerged as the best defender in the 67th Senior Nationals and while winning the All India Kabaddi Championship while representing ONGC. He went on to become the first player of the season to cross the 70-point mark and get seven high 5s.

Player Stats

Matches Played: 22; Total Points Earned: 81;

S.No.ParticularsStats / Figure
1No. of Super Tackles4
2High 5s8
3Total Tackle Points81
4Avg. Successful Tackles / Match3.68
5Total Tackles124
6Tackle Success Rate 62%

#3 Saurabh Nandal

Bengaluru Bulls in action (Credits: The Bridge)

Saurabh Nandal has been with the Bengaluru Bulls for three seasons, having made his debut in 2019. He topped the charts last season and was the best defender. He has continued to impress with his performance this season too.

Player Stats

Matches Played: 21; Total Points Earned: 62; Not-Out Rate: 100%

S.No.ParticularsStats / Figures
1Total Raids2
2Successful Raids %50%
3No. of Super Tackles3
4High 5s2
5Total Tackle Points61
6Total Tackles123
7Avg. Successful Tackles / Match2.9
8Tackle Success Rate47%

Season Stats:

S.No.NamePositionTeamMatches PlayedTackle Points
1Mohammadreza ChiyanehAll-RounderPatna Pirates2084
2AnkushDefender- Left CornerJaipur Pink Panthers2281
3Saurabh NandalDefender- Left CornerBengaluru Bulls2263

*All Stats and figures were updated after the league stage completion on 10/12/2022*

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
