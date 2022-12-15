Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers reaches finals, thrashes Bengaluru Bulls

Mumbai: Jaipur Pink Panthers decimated Bengaluru Bulls in the first semi-finals of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2022 at the NSCI Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.

Jaipur Pink Panthers became the first team to reach the finals in season 9 of PKL. This will be the fourth appearance in the finals for the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Defender Sahul Kumar and raider V Ajith Kumar turned up for the Jaipur Pink Panthers with 10 tackle points and 13 raid points respectively.

Bengaluru Bulls were devoid of any ideas as they kept conceding points to the defence of Jaipur Pink Panthers. The defensive trio of Sahul Kumar, Ankush Rathee and Reza Magbhari combined for 20 tackle points completely outplaying the Bulls.

"Everything went wrong for us. We played like Telugu Titans and nobody performed. We are known to make comebacks but I guess our defensive approach in the second half cost us, said Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh.



This was the fourth consecutive appearance for Bengaluru Bulls in playoffs and they faltered again.

On the other Jaipur Pink Panthers will play finals after five seasons. They lost their last final against Patna Pirates in 4th season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been clinical as a unit this season, talking about the same, Captain Sunil Kumar said, "We have been performing as a unit and that is how we planned the season. My role as a captain is to run the team well on the mat and keep guiding my players which I am doing."

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play the winner of Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas on 17th December 2022 in the finals of PKL 9.