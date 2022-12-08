Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi qualifies for playoffs, eliminates remaining teams

Defending champions Dabang Delhi became the sixth team to qualify for the playoffs of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 after playing out a tie with Bengal Warriors.

This tie means the campaign of Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers also ended in the 9th season of PKL.

Coming into the match Dabang Delhi needed a tie or win to qualify for the playoffs. The match started with Bengal Warriors taking an early lead but Dabang Delhi made a comeback in the second half to tie the game and secure their qualification.

Defending champions, Dabang Delhi K.C. book final playoff berth with a dramatic tie!

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs- Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls, U.P. Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi. With Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers securing the top two spots, the rest four teams will battle it out in the eliminators for a spot in the semis.



Out of the six qualified teams, three are previous champions (Jaipur Pink Panthers- Season 1, Bengaluru Bulls- Season 6 and Dabang Delhi- Season 8) and three teams (U.P. Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas) will be looking at their first championship win.