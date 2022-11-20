Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi dominates Haryana Steelers as Naveen returns to form

Dabang Delhi packed a punch as they defeated Haryana Steelers to record their second straight win. Naveen Kumar scored a super 10 after five games to regain his form as the defending champions dominated Haryana.

Naveen was ably supported by Vijay and his defence of Sandeep Dhull, Ravi and Vishal. Haryana looked clueless on the mat with defenders and raiders making mistakes one after another.

They are the reigning champions 🙌

And they played like it 👊



Dabangs are back in the race for the Top 6

Naveen started the match for Dabang Delhi and earned a bonus point straightaway. On the other end, Meetu was caught by Sandeep Dhull with a backhold as Delhi took an early lead. But Manjeet earned a SUPER RAID to put Haryana Steelers in front with a two-point lead.

The second half substitution from Dabang Delhi was on point as Krishan Dhull came from bench to inflict one super tackle and save Dabang Delhi from all-out.

Talking about return in form, Naveen said,"I am happy that I am back in form but the team win matters more than anything. Our defence is performing well now and we will look to continue this momentum for rest of the season."

Dabang Delhi coach Krishan Kumar Hooda heaped praises on his team and captain, "Our captain is back in the form. Vijay is back and he is doing well. As I said, Naveen will win this game for me and he has done it."

Haryana Steelers has quite a bit of introspection and they have a mountain to climb in terms of playoffs.