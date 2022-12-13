Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls knock defending champions Dabang Delhi out

Mumbai: Bengaluru Bulls annihilated defending champions Dabang Delhi in the first eliminator and progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2022 at NSCI Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.

Bengaluru Bulls defeated Dabang Delhi 56-24 to set up the semi-final clash against the table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers on 15th December 2022.

The defeat to Dabang Delhi means that three-time champions Patna Pirates remain the only team in Pro Kabaddi League history to defend the title.

Led by the raiding duo of Bharat and Vikas Kandola, Bengaluru started on a great note when they inflicted the first all-out of the game in the 4th minute to a lead of 11-2.

Dabang Delhi was unable to recover from the assault of the raiding duo and they conceded more all-outs to go behind massively and lose the game.

We are back covering @ProKabaddi - this time in Mumbai for the Playoffs as the @BengaluruBulls take an early lead against @DabangDelhiKC in the first Eliminator!#ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/eYLHG0ZHuD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 13, 2022

Ponparthiban Subramanian and Saurabh Nandal shone in the defence as they combined for 12 tackle points with Subramanian scoring 7 points and Saurabh scoring 5 points.



Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat was elated with the victory and said, "We are happy to reach the semi-finals once again and I always knew that my squad will do well. Vikas Kandola promised me that he will win the game for me and he did it."

Vikas Kandola had a rollercoaster season but came good in the important game for Bengaluru Bulls scoring 13 points and combining with Bharat to take home the match.

The defence of Dabang Delhi failed to turn up in an important game and they paid a heavy price for this. "I have never seen such a game in my life. It looked like these guys are playing rookies. Totally disappointed on the loss."

Bengaluru Bulls have a challenge on their way to the finals as they will face table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers on the way.