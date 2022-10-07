Pro Kabaddi: Triple Header on Day 1- Where to watch, when to watch, Live Stream

The premier kabaddi tournament Pro Kabaddi League will kick off the ninth season with a triple header today at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. The first day of the tournament will witness a triple header of matches.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi will face U Mumba in the opening fixture. Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will lock horns in the second fixture to resume the southern derby of PKL.

THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER 🤩



𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟯 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝟭𝟬𝟴𝟮 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 an 𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭..... we open the doors to fans for #FantasticPanga 🙌



Book your #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 tickets exclusively on Book My Show! pic.twitter.com/n6IKMNnIhJ — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 4, 2022

In the last game of the day, season 1 champion Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on U.P. Yoddhas.



It is going to be an explosive start to the campaign with all the teams having new players and coaching staff.

When to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9?

The opening day matches of PKL 9 will kick off at 7:30 PM at Shree Kanteerava Indoor stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9?

You can watch all the action on the Star Sports network as they are the official broadcasters of the PKL 9.

Where can you live stream the match?

The season opener will also be live-streamed on the Diseny+ Hotstar app.

